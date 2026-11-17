Leo XIV after his tour: “There is no need to hate each other or use such violent language”

17th Tuesday, November 2026 - 16:37 UTC Full article

Pope Leo XIV speaks to reporters aboard the papal plane after his tour of Uruguay, Argentina and Peru.

Pope Leo XIV criticised aggressive political debate and polarisation, “in many situations intentionally provoked”, at the press conference he gave on his flight back to Rome after an eleven-day tour of Uruguay, Argentina and Peru, in which he also said his health is good and recounted that he spoke with Argentine President Javier Milei about caring for those most in need.

Pope Leo XIV criticised aggressive political debate and polarisation, “in many situations intentionally provoked”, at the press conference he gave on his flight back to Rome after an eleven-day tour of Uruguay, Argentina and Peru, in which he also said his health is good and recounted that he spoke with Argentine President Javier Milei about caring for those most in need.

“There will no doubt continue to be differences of opinion. But there is no need to hate each other, to use such violent language and to create, even within families, an inability to dialogue and rediscover unity,” the pontiff said. He blamed part of the problem on algorithms and “a polarisation that is not accidental”, citing his visit to Argentina as an example: “How is it possible that people of the right and the left were together in the streets, celebrating and rejoicing over something much more important than a political debate?” The media, he added, have a “very great” role in reducing polarisation.

On his meeting with Milei, the Pope said his message “is not political”. “Although in some countries there are those who try to push me to the right or the left, asking me to criticise or not, I speak of the encyclical Magnifica humanitas. And that is precisely what I spoke about with President Milei: respect for human beings and the need for greater consideration, especially for the neediest in Argentine society,” he explained. “He was willing to listen to this message. It was very positive.” The Pope also argued for a fairer redistribution of wealth and for “strengthening the working class, individuals and social movements”.

On his health, after the removal of a lung tumour on October 13, he said: “I cannot say I am at 100%, but I am quite well.” He reiterated that he will need no further treatment and said he has not signed any letter of resignation: “For now, I see no need, thank God.”

On clergy abuse, he called on bishops to take “responsibility for accompanying the victims”. He ruled out doctrinal changes for now, and said why Francis never returned to Argentina would remain “a mystery”. He promised Mexican faithful a visit: “I will come, I will come!”

The plane landed in Rome at 8.48 a.m. local time on Tuesday. According to El País, more than 13 million people attended his events in the three countries.