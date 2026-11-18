Argentina calls Princess Anne’s visit to the Falklands a “provocation”

18th Wednesday, November 2026 - 02:47 UTC Full article

According to the text, the visit “constitutes a provocation at a time when the United Kingdom is advancing in the illegal unilateral exploitation of hydrocarbons”

The Argentine government on Tuesday rejected the visit by Princess Anne, the sister of King Charles III, to the Falklands and South Georgia, calling it a “provocation” at a time when the United Kingdom, according to Buenos Aires, is advancing hydrocarbon exploitation in waters whose sovereignty Argentina claims. The Princess has been in the archipelago since November 9.

“The Argentine government rejects the official activities of Princess Anne, of the British Royal Household, in the Malvinas Islands and South Georgia, since they are carried out in the exercise of the illegal British occupation,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, which extends the rejection to the South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas. According to the text, the visit “constitutes a provocation at a time when the United Kingdom is advancing in the illegal unilateral exploitation of hydrocarbons through the granting of illegitimate licences”.

The Foreign Ministry called on the United Kingdom to resume sovereignty negotiations in compliance with Resolution 2065 and other resolutions of the UN General Assembly and its Special Committee on Decolonisation. “It is time for the United Kingdom to comply with the mandate of the international community and put an end to the anachronistic colonial situation in those archipelagos, which are an integral part of the Argentine Republic,” it said. Argentina also protested against the Princess’s previous visit to the islands in 2022.

Princess Anne, travelling with her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, is visiting as Patron of the South Georgia Heritage Trust, an organisation dedicated to protecting South Georgia’s heritage and environment. On November 10 she opened Stanley’s new National Sports Complex, an investment of about £5 million, and visited Cape Pembroke Lighthouse. In South Georgia she is due to unveil a memorial at a former whaling station, open the restored Stromness Managers’ Villa and visit Possession Bay, where navigator James Cook landed in 1775, as well as commemorate the explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton. Buckingham Palace presented the trip, which runs until November 20, as a heritage and commemorative visit. At the time of writing, neither the British government nor the Falkland Islands Government had responded to the Argentine statement.

The visit coincides with a moment of tension in the dispute. The sports complex opened on the same day the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea began hearings in Hamburg on Argentina’s request to halt the Sea Lion oil project north of the islands; the tribunal will announce its decision on November 28. Argentina is also in a diplomatic row with Chile over the Danstar, a vessel due to reopen the commercial route between Punta Arenas and the islands in December, and its Chamber of Deputies has yet to debate the sovereignty defence bill, which toughens sanctions on companies linked to resource exploitation in the archipelago.