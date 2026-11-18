Argentina’s lower house debates Falklands sovereignty bill today, with one chapter short of votes

18th Wednesday, November 2026 - 03:46 UTC Full article

The bill, known as the Malvinas law, toughens sanctions for unauthorised exploration and exploitation of natural resources in the islands and their maritime areas

Argentina’s Chamber of Deputies debates the national sovereignty defence bill from noon on Wednesday, legislation that toughens sanctions for unauthorised resource exploitation in the Falklands. Javier Milei’s government is confident of passing it in general, but does not have the votes secured for the chapter on foreign interference, which requires a special majority.

The bill, known as the Malvinas law, toughens sanctions for unauthorised exploration and exploitation of natural resources in the islands and their maritime areas, reorganises defence and intelligence bodies and creates a National Security Council chaired by the head of state. It was cleared by committee on October 27, after the ruling party narrowed the sanctions to operators, licence holders and direct suppliers, in line with objections raised by the United States.

According to Ámbito, La Libertad Avanza is in talks with PRO, the Radical Civic Union, Argentina Federal and Provincias Unidas to resolve differences. The main obstacle is chapter 7, which introduces criminal offences related to foreign interference and electoral financing from abroad. Because it concerns electoral matters, that section requires 129 votes, a figure the ruling party has yet to secure.

The session also includes final approval of the reform of the Central Bank’s charter, which returns from the Senate with amendments, and approval of the free trade agreement between Mercosur and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) — Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland — signed in Rio de Janeiro in September 2025. It is the first of five sessions planned for the final two weeks of the ordinary session; the Chamber of Deputies will consider the 2027 budget on November 25.

The debate comes as the dispute over the islands escalates. Argentina on Tuesday rejected Princess Anne’s visit to the archipelago as a “provocation”, and the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea will announce on November 28 its decision on Argentina’s request to halt the Sea Lion oil project.