Hamburg tribunal confirms it will deliver its Sea Lion order on November 28

18th Wednesday, November 2026 - 14:21 UTC Full article

The tribunal’s statement makes final the date it had announced provisionally at the close of the hearings on November 10 and 11

The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea has confirmed it will announce on Saturday, November 28, at noon Hamburg time — 8 a.m. in Montevideo and Buenos Aires — its decision on Argentina’s request for provisional measures to halt the Sea Lion oil project north of the Falklands. The order will be read at a public sitting by the tribunal’s president, Judge Maurice Kamga.

The tribunal’s statement makes final the date it had announced provisionally at the close of the hearings on November 10 and 11. The reading will be broadcast live on its website, where the text of the order will be published shortly afterwards.

In its final submissions, Argentina asked that the United Kingdom prevent new drilling for exploitation and the installation of production infrastructure in the North Falklands Basin, referred to in the Argentine filing as the North Malvinas Basin, in connection with Sea Lion; refrain from using information obtained during exploration to the detriment of Argentina’s rights; cease preventing Argentina from protecting the marine environment of the disputed areas; and refrain from measures that might aggravate the dispute, in particular the granting of new exploitation authorisations. The United Kingdom asked the tribunal to reject all the requests.

Sea Lion, operated by Israel’s Navitas Petroleum and Britain’s Rockhopper Exploration, is expected to begin drilling in January 2027.