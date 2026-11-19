Anthropic, maker of Claude, debuts on Nasdaq after the largest IPO in history

19th Thursday, November 2026 - 03:14 UTC Full article

Founded in 2021 by former OpenAI employees led by siblings Dario and Daniela Amodei, now chief executive and president, Anthropic has focused its growth on business customers

US artificial intelligence company Anthropic, maker of the Claude assistant, begins trading on Nasdaq on Thursday after pricing its initial public offering at US$83 a share, above the expected range, in what the US financial press describes as the largest offering in history. The deal values the company at around US$1.5 trillion.

Anthropic is selling 980 million shares, up from the 825 million initially planned, raising about US$81.3 billion, according to CNBC and CNN. The company had set a range of US$70 to US$78 a share, and demand reached almost seven times the shares on offer, according to Bloomberg. On top of that comes a private placement of US$26 billion in shares to major technology companies. The offering surpasses that of SpaceX, Elon Musk’s space company, which went public in June. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are leading the deal, and the stock will trade under the ticker ANT.

Founded in 2021 by former OpenAI employees led by siblings Dario and Daniela Amodei, now chief executive and president, Anthropic has focused its growth on business customers. According to the prospectus cited by the press, its revenue rose from US$41 million in 2023 to US$386 million in 2024, US$4.6 billion in 2025 and US$16.3 billion in the first half of 2026 alone, and in the second quarter it posted its first operating profit, of US$974 million.

After the deal, Amazon and Google, which are at once suppliers, competitors and investors, will hold about 15% and 14% of the capital, respectively. The seven co-founders will retain shares giving them 50.1% of voting rights, although an independent body elects the majority of the board.

The IPO comes after weeks of sharp volatility in technology stocks, which fell heavily earlier this month, and is seen as a test of market confidence in artificial intelligence. In its prospectus, the company itself warns that the technology it develops could cause catastrophic harm, one of the risks it sets out for investors.