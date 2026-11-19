IMF’s Georgieva at APEC: countries must “quickly prepare” for artificial intelligence

19th Thursday, November 2026 - 03:36 UTC Full article

“We are facing the fastest transformation in the history of humanity,” the Bulgarian economist said

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday urged countries to “quickly prepare” their digital infrastructure, labour markets and workers for the rise of artificial intelligence, speaking at the plenary session of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ summit in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.

“We are facing the fastest transformation in the history of humanity,” the Bulgarian economist said. “Countries must quickly prepare their digital infrastructure, their labour markets and their workers for AI, and prevent risks, especially in ensuring financial stability and cybersecurity,” she added.

According to Georgieva, 2026 has been “the first year in which AI has had a tangible impact on global growth”, acting as a counterweight to the effect of the war in the Middle East on energy supplies. “While the energy crisis will eventually dissipate, AI is here to stay. It will be the most significant factor for competitiveness, productivity and growth in the medium term,” she said.

Artificial intelligence is among the priorities of the agenda promoted by China at the summit, alongside the defence of free trade and regional connectivity. The Shenzhen meeting culminates on Thursday with the first three-way encounter between the presidents of China, the United States and Russia.