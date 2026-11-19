IMF warns global debt will soon reach 100% of GDP, the highest since World War II

19th Thursday, November 2026 - 03:51 UTC Full article

“The level of global debt will soon reach 100% of GDP, the highest since World War II. This requires urgent attention,” Georgieva said

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned on Thursday that global public debt will soon reach 100% of world gross domestic product, the highest level since World War II, and called for “urgent attention” to government finances.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned on Thursday that global public debt will soon reach 100% of world gross domestic product, the highest level since World War II, and called for “urgent attention” to government finances.

“The level of global debt will soon reach 100% of GDP, the highest since World War II. This requires urgent attention,” Georgieva said at the plenary session of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' summit in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.

The warning comes amid a rebound in global inflation, which the IMF chief attributed both to the energy crisis caused by the war in the Middle East and to rising technology demand linked to the construction of artificial intelligence infrastructure. That rebound, she said, has led to tighter monetary policy through interest rate rises in many countries, making debt more expensive to service.

In the same speech, Georgieva highlighted that 2026 has been the first year in which artificial intelligence has had a tangible impact on global growth, and called on countries to prepare quickly for the changes it will bring.