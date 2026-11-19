Ueno Bank collapse claims Paraguay’s attorney general and the head of Itaipú

19th Thursday, November 2026 - 18:27 UTC Full article

In the case against the businessmen, ten executives of the Vázquez Group, which owned Ueno, are in custody

Paraguay’s Attorney General Emiliano Rolón resigned on Tuesday in the face of imminent impeachment, and the Paraguayan director of the binational Itaipú dam, Justo Zacarías Irún, was dismissed on Wednesday, in the latest wave of departures triggered by the collapse of Ueno Bank. At least a dozen senior officials have left their posts since the bank was taken over on November 3, among them President Santiago Peña, who was removed from office and is in prison.

Rolón submitted his resignation to President Pedro Alliana after the Chamber of Deputies opened impeachment proceedings against him for alleged misconduct in office. He had been criticised for delaying raids and stalling investigations linked to the bank and to Peña. Deputy prosecutor Alba Rocío Cantero has taken over on an interim basis.

Zacarías Irún, dismissed by Alliana along with the Paraguayan members of Itaipú’s board, is accused of depositing US$163.8 million of the entity’s funds in Ueno Bank in breach of internal rules. The dam, shared with Brazil, is one of the Paraguayan state’s largest sources of revenue.

Peña, charged with breach of trust, self-serving administration and now also criminal association, was moved to a barracks on the outskirts of Asunción, to an ordinary room, after it emerged that at the Presidential Escort Regiment he had occupied a luxury room with a gym. Alliana dismissed the unit’s commander, José David Daiub Fatecha. Prosecutors also raided the homes of the former president’s brothers and seized documents on a company set up in Luxembourg in 2024.

The list of departures includes former Central Bank president Carlos Carvallo, in pre-trial detention; his interim successor, Liana Caballero Krause, who lasted a week in the post and is in custody; the Superintendent of Banks, Holger Insfrán, charged with breach of trust; and Interior Minister Enrique Riera. Opposition lawmakers are also demanding the departure of Comptroller General Camilo Benítez for failing to flag the irregularities.

The string of removals is unsettling the ruling Colorado Party. “Where does this end? And where do we begin a process of institutional reconstruction?” asked the speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Raúl Latorre, who called for dialogue with the opposition ahead of the 2028 general election.

In the case against the businessmen, ten executives of the Vázquez Group, which owned Ueno, are in custody, among them chief executive Federico Miguel Vázquez and the bank’s president, Juan Manuel Gustale. Prosecutors have seized 27 vehicles, including several Rolls-Royces and a Lamborghini, three aircraft and a yacht.