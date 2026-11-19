UK Parliament briefing details London's response to Argentina's offensive against Sea Lion

19th Thursday, November 2026 - 18:35 UTC Full article

Flags of Britain's Overseas Territories fly near the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London.

The House of Commons Library has published a research briefing setting out the response of Andy Burnham's government to Argentina's legal, economic and diplomatic offensive against the Sea Lion oil project north of the Falklands, nine days before the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea decides whether to order a halt.

The House of Commons Library has published a research briefing setting out the response of Andy Burnham's government to Argentina's legal, economic and diplomatic offensive against the Sea Lion oil project north of the Falklands, nine days before the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea decides whether to order a halt.

The document, prepared by researchers Patrick Butchard, John Curtis and Philip Loft, is not a government statement but an analysis intended to inform lawmakers, Infobae reported. It reviews four fronts of Argentina's offensive this year: the reaffirmation of sovereignty at the UN General Assembly, sanctions against some 60 individuals and companies linked to exploration, the revival of construction at the Ushuaia naval base, and the case before the Hamburg tribunal. “The UK government has said it will contest the legal case and introduce protections for businesses operating” in the islands, it summarises.

Those responses include the business guidance published in September by Overseas Territories Minister Uma Kumaran, which states that the islanders “have the right to develop their natural resources as they see fit”, with the government's “full support” for companies. In October, London announced measures under its Protection of Trading Interests legislation so that British companies “can continue to make commercial decisions in accordance with UK law” despite Argentine sanctions.

The briefing devotes a section to the United States. It recalls that Donald Trump said in August his administration was reviewing its traditional neutrality on sovereignty over the islands, and that Burnham subsequently raised with him “the economic consequences of Argentina's coercive measures for the UK and the US”. Citing Argentine media, it says Washington's concern over possible sanctions on US companies may have led Buenos Aires to slow down its sovereignty defence bill.

That bill suffered a fresh setback on Wednesday: the Chamber of Deputies session called to debate it collapsed for lack of quorum, with 126 deputies present, three short of the 129 needed, after the Provincias Unidas and MID blocs refused to take their seats over objections to the articles on foreign interference and freedom of expression.

Argentine Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno defended the legal route the same day. “This arbitration focuses on the exploitation of natural resources while the underlying issue has not been decided,” he told a legal forum in Buenos Aires. “Once a drop of oil is extracted, that drop cannot be recovered.” Quirno said that, whatever the decision on November 28, “the arbitration continues”.

Sea Lion, operated by Britain's Rockhopper Exploration and Israel's Navitas Petroleum about 220 kilometres north of the islands, has estimated reserves of 1.7 billion barrels and is expected to begin drilling in January 2027.