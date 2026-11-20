Buenos Aires marks King Charles's birthday with a reconciliation message amid bilateral tension

20th Friday, November 2026 - 14:21 UTC Full article

Guests and the Northlands school pupils' choir at the British ambassador's residence in Buenos Aires, during the reception marking King Charles's birthday.

The British Embassy in Buenos Aires celebrated King Charles III's 78th birthday on Thursday with a reception at which Ambassador David Cairns defended the strength of ties with Argentina despite “not-so-good days” and announced that in 2027 the 45th anniversary of the Falklands War will be marked together with veterans and families of the fallen from both countries.

The British Embassy in Buenos Aires celebrated King Charles III's 78th birthday on Thursday with a reception at which Ambassador David Cairns defended the strength of ties with Argentina despite “not-so-good days” and announced that in 2027 the 45th anniversary of the Falklands War will be marked together with veterans and families of the fallen from both countries.

“In international relations, as in personal relationships, there can be good days and not-so-good days,” Cairns told some 800 guests from politics, the judiciary, business, diplomacy and culture gathered at the ambassador's residence. “I am the 56th British ambassador to Argentina, and as such I will continue working to strengthen the ties between our two countries. I am convinced we will enjoy more good days than not-so-good days.”

As an example of that strength, the ambassador recalled last year's celebrations of the bicentenary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and announced that next year the 45th anniversary of the “South Atlantic conflict” will be marked “with respect and sensitivity, working together with veterans and the families of the fallen in both countries to promote reconciliation and friendship”. Cairns also highlighted values associated with the monarch, such as diversity, inclusion and care for nature: “Countries are stronger when their societies are diverse and open.”

The celebration, held as a garden party, included the British and Argentine national anthems performed by the pupils' choir of Northlands school, performances by the Orquesta de los Barrios, a programme for young musicians from disadvantaged backgrounds, and a mural by artist Costhanzo featuring British and Argentine icons. The event was sponsored by British and Argentine companies, including Pan American Energy, BP and Standard Chartered.

The reception took place two days after Javier Milei's government rejected Princess Anne's visit to the islands as a “provocation”, and nine days before the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea rules on Argentina's request to halt the Sea Lion oil project.