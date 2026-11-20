UK and EU sign their biggest deal since Brexit in Brussels

20th Friday, November 2026 - 19:42 UTC Full article

The flags of the United Kingdom and the European Union at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa signed three agreements in Brussels on Friday on food trade, carbon markets and youth mobility, the largest package agreed between the two sides since Britain left the European Union, a decade after the Brexit referendum.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa signed three agreements in Brussels on Friday on food trade, carbon markets and youth mobility, the largest package agreed between the two sides since Britain left the European Union, a decade after the Brexit referendum.

“This is a good day for Britain. This is a good day for Europe,” said Burnham, who called the agreement “landmark”. Von der Leyen described it as “a turning point” in relations. In a joint statement, both sides committed to building an “ambitious and dynamic” relationship, according to AP. It is the second summit between the two sides since Brexit; the first, held in London in May 2025, opened the negotiations that concluded on Friday.

The first agreement creates a common sanitary and phytosanitary area that will scrap checks on trade in animal and plant products, including goods moving between Great Britain, Northern Ireland and the EU. The British government puts its impact at £5.1 billion a year, about US$6.7 billion, although it will not apply before March 1, 2028, as the UK must pass legislation to align dynamically with EU rules. The second links the two sides' emissions trading systems, exempting British companies from the EU's carbon border levy from 2028. The third creates a scheme allowing 100,000 young people from each side to live in the other's territory for up to three years to work, study or travel. Burnham pitched the package as a way of “cutting costs, keeping prices down in the supermarkets and creating opportunities for young people”.

Open questions remain, however. According to a member-state document obtained by AFP, the 27 are making ratification conditional on the UK lowering university fees paid by European students, currently higher than those paid by Britons; two diplomats cited by the press point to a compromise. Nor was British access to the EU's industrial programme resolved, which Brussels makes conditional on London aligning its trade policy, including tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles. The British government acknowledged that “talks will continue in some areas”.

Burnham, in power since July, announced he will open a discussion with European partners on “options for the long-term relationship,” ranging from maintaining the status quo to a customs union or membership, and did not rule out his party including re-entry in its next election manifesto. The next general election is due in 2029.

The opposition reacted sharply. “Naive Andy Burnham has gone to Brussels and run into the hard reality I have been warning about for decades. Flexibility is a fantasy,” Reform UK leader Nigel Farage wrote on X. The Conservatives accused the prime minister of “betrayal” of Brexit.