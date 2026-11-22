Danstar to follow international maritime law: will seek clearance only for Punta Arenas departure and Stanley arrival

22nd Sunday, November 2026 - 13:07 UTC Full article

The flyer announcing the arrival of the SSL Chile representatives.

Pablo Pacheco, owner and general manager of the shipping company Easter Island Logistics, told the Chilean press that the cargo vessel Danstar “will strictly follow international maritime law” on its inaugural voyage between Punta Arenas and the Falklands, scheduled for December, which has prompted reports in Argentine media about an alleged request to cross Argentine waters.

Pablo Pacheco, owner and general manager of the shipping company Easter Island Logistics, told the Chilean press that the cargo vessel Danstar “will strictly follow international maritime law” on its inaugural voyage between Punta Arenas and the Falklands, scheduled for December, which has prompted reports in Argentine media about an alleged request to cross Argentine waters.

“We are only going to request clearance for departure from Punta Arenas and arrival at Stanley,” Pacheco said, stressing that “this procedure is the one that corresponds under international regulations and the bilateral treaties in force.”

The Danstar, which sails under the Chilean flag and is currently undergoing technical maintenance at the ASMAR shipyards in Punta Arenas, is scheduled to begin commercial operations around mid-December 2026.

On this route — roughly 900 kilometres and two and a half days' sailing — the company will reactivate a direct maritime connection between Punta Arenas and the Falklands, suspended for more than a decade.

The shipping line also reiterated that the cargo carried is for exclusively civilian and humanitarian purposes, consisting of perishable foodstuffs, fruit, vegetables, liquefied gas and construction materials to supply the archipelago's residents, distancing itself entirely from any logistical operation linked to the hydrocarbons industry in the area.

In the Islands, meanwhile, the Falkland Islands Development Corporation, which reports to the Islands government and has conducted all the negotiations for restoring the commercial link with southern Chile, announced that it welcomed Jaime and Javier of Sea Shipping Line (SSL) this Saturday. They will remain in the Islands for a week, until November 28.

“The team will be available to provide support on supply matters and on loading and dispatch arrangements for the new Punta Arenas/Stanley supply line operated by Naviera Easter Island,” the Development Corporation said in a statement.

As part of their visit, Jaime and Javier will give a presentation on SSL Chile's services, covering who they are and what they offer, with an opportunity to meet them and put questions to them.

The presentation takes place on Monday November 23, from 4.30pm to 6.30pm, in the Events Room at the Harbour Lights cinema. Traders, business owners and the general public are invited to attend.

For further information, contact communications@fidc.co.fk

Sea Shipping Line (SSL) contact details: Jaime Alvarez: jaime.alvarez@seashipping.cl, +56 9 5640 1615. Javier Figueroa: jf@seashipping.cl, +56 9 7807 4100.