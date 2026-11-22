Falklands: Public Accounts Committee to scrutinize several contracts and projects

22nd Sunday, November 2026 - 13:09 UTC Full article

The contracts under scrutiny include the FIGAS hangar and the contract with construction firm RSK.

The Falkland Islands Public Accounts Committee (PAC) announced this week, as part of its remit, its routine 2026/27 programme of oversight and scrutiny of a number of government projects and contracts.

The Falkland Islands Public Accounts Committee (PAC) announced this week, as part of its remit, its routine 2026/27 programme of oversight and scrutiny of a number of government projects and contracts.

Over the next two months the programme covers two construction projects and three government contracts: the FIGAS hangar, FIGAS being the Islands government's air service; the contract with construction firm RSK; the lease contract for five cranes; the project for the installation of a new port; and the contract with Ramboll, the firm that advises and assists in planning the Islands' various infrastructure development projects.

The PAC's role is to provide external oversight of budget execution and of the legality of disbursements under current regulations.

The cases to be examined were selected by PAC staff, and the committee will also set the terms of reference for each before assigning them to an individual or team.

The PAC invites members of the public to contact that individual or team to assist with the scrutiny of the various cases if they believe they hold relevant information, which can be done in confidence. Those interested in joining as reviewers are likewise invited to contact the PAC.

PAC Executive Secretary Bernie Goodwin said the “function of the PAC is to ensure that the disbursements made by the Islands government are carried out properly, also drawing on the experience and skills of all members of the community.”

He added: “There are great benefits in including every possible area of information, not only within Government itself. We also hope to hear the views of any member of the public who feels able to contact or write to us, whether in confidence or publicly.”

The PAC can be reached on 22905 and at pacsecretary@horizon.co.fk