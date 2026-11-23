Brazil cuts its 2027 growth forecast to 1.8% and raises inflation to the top of its target

23rd Monday, November 2026 - 21:40 UTC Full article

The Banco Central do Brasil headquarters in Brasília.

Brazil's Finance Ministry has cut its economic growth forecast for 2027 from 2.3% to 1.8% and raised its inflation forecast from 3.8% to 4.5%, the upper limit of the official target, according to its November Macrofiscal Bulletin. The government attributes the slowdown to high interest rates and more expensive credit.

Brazil's Finance Ministry has cut its economic growth forecast for 2027 from 2.3% to 1.8% and raised its inflation forecast from 3.8% to 4.5%, the upper limit of the official target, according to its November Macrofiscal Bulletin, published on Monday. The government attributes the slowdown to high interest rates and more expensive credit.

For this year, the growth forecast was lowered from 2% to 1.9%, and the inflation forecast raised from 4.9% to 5.3%, above the ceiling of the target, which is 3% with a tolerance band of 1.5 percentage points. These are government figures; the Central Bank's latest survey of analysts, published on November 16, is more pessimistic, forecasting growth of 1.7% this year and 1% in 2027.

Economic Policy Secretary Débora Freire said the slowdown is consistent with the Central Bank's tight monetary policy and that third-quarter data confirm it. The ministry expects gross domestic product to have held steady on the second quarter, although it does not rule out a slight decline. By sector, industry will grow 1.4% this year and services 1.7%, while agriculture, the only sector revised upwards, will grow 3.1% thanks to better soybean, maize and coffee harvests.

The report expects the benchmark Selic interest rate, now at 13.75%, to remain high for longer and fall gradually, which will continue to weigh on consumption and investment. Among factors that could push prices up, it cites a stronger dollar, higher state taxes on fuel and gas, tensions in the Middle East, the El Niño phenomenon and the effects of tax reform. The ministry raised its forecast for the price of Brent crude in 2027 from US$79.50 to US$95.20 a barrel.

Some factors could support activity, such as the income tax exemption for lower earners, debt renegotiation programmes and a resilient labour market.

The revision comes days after the Central Bank sold US$1 billion from its reserves to curb the rise of the dollar, amid market distrust of the fiscal adjustment by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's government, which the Chamber of Deputies will vote on this week.