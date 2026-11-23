Prosecutors: Argentina's top shrimp exporter dumped waste at sea through a hidden system

23rd Monday, November 2026 - 04:02 UTC Full article

The Golfo Nuevo, next to Puerto Madryn, is one of the main breeding grounds of the southern right whale.

Two former managers of Conarpesa, Argentina's largest exporter of wild shrimp, have faced a new trial in Chubut province since this month over the discharge of fishing industry waste into the Golfo Nuevo, next to Puerto Madryn, through a hidden connection that prosecutors say the company set up.

Two former managers of Conarpesa, Argentina's largest exporter of wild shrimp, have faced a new trial in Chubut province since this month over the discharge of fishing industry waste into the Golfo Nuevo, next to Puerto Madryn, one of the main breeding grounds of the southern right whale, through a hidden connection that prosecutors say the company set up. Conarpesa denies the discharges came from its plant.

The defendants are the company's then environmental manager and the manager of its effluent treatment plant. Both were acquitted at a first trial in 2023 by a judge who found that procedural guarantees had been violated, although prosecutor Alex Williams had sought prison sentences of more than three years. Prosecutors appealed, and Chubut's Superior Court of Justice overturned the ruling in June and ordered a new trial before another judge.

The investigation began in February 2023 with a video by a local resident showing an orange stream flowing into the sea. Investigators found an undeclared connection near the company's premises, and tests concluded that the samples were consistent with “a raw liquid from the shrimp-processing fishing industry”, with more than 1,500 milligrams of organic matter per litre, against a legal limit of 50. Prosecutors also presented messages from the former manager's phone which, in their view, show the defendants knew of the connection. Conarpesa maintained during the proceedings that it was unaware of its existence.

Founded in 1977 and chaired by Spanish businessman Fernando Álvarez Castellano, Conarpesa is partly owned by Galicia-based Worldwide Fishing Company, has 25 vessels and runs four plants on the Patagonian coast.

The company is also named in another investigation opened this month in Puerto Madryn into possible discharges in 2016, along with Red Chamber, Estrella Patagónica and Congeladores Patagónicos. The case spent almost ten years in the federal courts before they declared themselves incompetent and passed it to the province, whose prosecutors now have six months to bring charges or seek dismissal.

The Golfo Nuevo hosts more than a thousand southern right whales every year, according to El País, and is one of Patagonia's main tourist destinations. Fishing is one of the region's economic drivers, and crustaceans are Argentina's second-largest export to Spain, according to Spanish trade statistics.