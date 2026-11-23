Uruguay will not announce its CPTPP accession this year and will consult business and unions

23rd Monday, November 2026 - 21:36 UTC Full article

Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin at a press conference in Montevideo.

Uruguay's Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin has ruled out the government announcing before the end of the year the country's accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), and said it will not move forward without consulting business and trade unions.

Uruguay's Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin has ruled out the government announcing before the end of the year the country's accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), which brings together 12 countries, and said it will not move forward without consulting business and trade unions, amid opposition from industrial unions to the terms under negotiation.

“We are in the phase of exchange and negotiation, of understanding the parameters, comparing them with our parameters and our laws,” Lubetkin said, according to Ámbito. “We will not do anything without permanent consultation with the different actors,” he added, referring to business and union organisations. The government aims to conclude the technical negotiations before the end of the year, but the political decision to join will not be announced in the coming weeks.

Deputy Foreign Minister Valeria Csukasi, who is leading the process, said meetings of the bloc's chief negotiators and trade ministers will be held in Vietnam next week and will be decisive in setting the timetable. The CPTPP brings together 12 countries, including Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom and Vietnam.

The Confederation of Industrial Unions rejects accession under the current terms. It warns that opening up without tariffs would hurt sectors such as clothing, footwear, metalworking, plastics and auto parts, and questions possible restrictions on public procurement and the operation of state-owned companies UTE, Ancap, Antel and OSE, as well as the state's exposure to claims by foreign investors. It is calling for a sector-by-sector impact study and tariff phase-out periods of at least 15 years. The main business chambers, meanwhile, are awaiting information from the government on the terms being negotiated.

Uruguay is also focusing its December agenda on Mercosur. On December 2, Punta del Este will host the first Mercosur-European Union business forum; on December 3 the Trade Council of the interim agreement with the EU will meet for the first time, and on December 4 Montevideo will host the bloc's 69th summit of heads of state, at which Uruguay will hand over the pro tempore presidency.

The distribution among members of preferential-tariff export quotas to the EU remains unresolved. Paraguay favours an equal split; Uruguay and Argentina propose taking into account each country's trade with the EU, and Brazil, each partner's global trade. Lubetkin acknowledged that the political crisis in Paraguay and the expected cabinet change in Brazil are slowing the talks, so no decisions are expected at the summit.