Argentina receives two bids for the Ushuaia naval base pier amid Sea Lion tensions

24th Tuesday, November 2026 - 12:39 UTC Full article

The Ushuaia naval base, where the new military pier will be built.

The Argentine government has received two bids to build the military pier at the Ushuaia integrated naval base, a project President Javier Milei relaunched in September, four days before the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea rules on Argentina's request to halt the Sea Lion oil project north of the Falklands.

The Argentine government has received two bids to build the military pier at the Ushuaia integrated naval base, a project President Javier Milei relaunched in September to turn the country into a “central logistics hub of the South Atlantic”, four days before the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea rules on Argentina's request to halt the Sea Lion oil project north of the Falklands.

Of the 15 companies that had expressed interest, only two submitted proposals, both above the official budget of about 189.3 billion pesos set by the Navy, according to Infobae. Concret Nor bid about 192 billion pesos, 1.4% more, and Lemiro Pablo Pietroboni about 210.3 billion, 11.1% above. Both companies have already won sections of the privatisation of the national road network. The process now moves to technical and economic evaluation.

The first phase envisages building, over 18 months from early 2027, the first 240 metres of the pier, to be used by boats of the Navy's Southern Patrol Division. The full project, with a 585-metre main pier and the involvement of the state shipyard Tandanor, is due to be completed in 2029 at an estimated cost of US$450 million to US$500 million, and aims to turn Ushuaia into a logistics hub for operations in Antarctica. Its second stage depends on funds included in the 2027 budget, still under debate in Congress.

The base is not a new initiative. It stems from a 1990 plan that formally began in 2022 under Alberto Fernández's government and was virtually halted in December 2023 at 9% completion. Milei relaunched it on September 4 through a decree reallocating Defence Ministry funds, on the same day he announced sanctions against companies linked to Sea Lion.

Those sanctions have already had an effect. Britain's Rockhopper Exploration reported on November 20 that its partner and the project's operator, Israel's Navitas Petroleum, is at an advanced stage of replacing two contractors that declined to fulfil their contracts for fear of Argentine sanctions, although it said it does not expect a significant adverse impact on the timetable. According to Argentina's Foreign Ministry, the Singapore shipyard Seatrium is also considering cancelling the upgrade of the project's production vessel.

The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea will announce on Saturday, November 28, its decision on the provisional measures requested by Argentina, while the arbitral tribunal that will rule on the merits of the dispute is constituted.