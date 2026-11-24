Princess Anne visits South Georgia and sees British Antarctic Survey science at first hand

24th Tuesday, November 2026 - 13:31 UTC Full article

Photo: Government of South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands

Princess Anne, the sister of King Charles III, visited South Georgia as part of her South Atlantic tour, meeting British Antarctic Survey scientists and staff stationed on the island, the Government of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands said on Monday. The visit to the islands, which began in the Falklands, was rejected by Argentina as a “provocation”.

The Princess, accompanied by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, experienced “firsthand the work of those who live and work on this remarkable Island”, the local government said in a series of posts on X, accompanied by photographs. At King Edward Point she met the British Antarctic Survey team, the UK's national operator in Antarctica, which explained the scientific research taking place on the island. At that station, the groundfish survey marks 40 years this season.

1/5 Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence visited South Georgia, experiencing firsthand the work of those who live and work on this remarkable Island. #SGSSI #RoyalVisit https://t.co/twCuKDGk92 — Government SGSSI (@GovSGSSI) November 23, 2026

The Princess also met Government staff stationed on the island, “whose work is instrumental to South Georgia's operations, heritage and environment”, and visited its post office, which connects this remote territory with the rest of the world. The local government also highlighted the icebergs, landscapes and wildlife that accompanied the journey. The posts do not give the date of the visit or mention the planned programme, which included unveiling a memorial at a former whaling station, opening the restored Stromness Managers' Villa and commemorating the explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton.

The Princess, Patron of the South Georgia Heritage Trust, an organisation dedicated to protecting the island's heritage and environment, arrived in the islands on November 9. The following day she opened Stanley's new National Sports Complex, an investment of about £5 million.

On November 17, the Argentine government rejected the visit, calling it a “provocation” at a time when, according to Buenos Aires, the United Kingdom is advancing hydrocarbon exploitation in waters whose sovereignty Argentina claims. Argentina had also protested against the Princess's previous visit in 2022. The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea will announce on Saturday, November 28, its decision on Argentina's request to halt the Sea Lion oil project.