Argentina enters technical recession after two quarters of contraction, the first since 2024

25th Wednesday, November 2026 - 00:55 UTC Full article

Argentina's economy has entered a technical recession for the first time since 2024

Argentina's economy has entered a technical recession, with two consecutive quarters of contraction, for the first time since the first half of 2024. GDP fell 0.6% in the second quarter, and INDEC's monthly activity indicator points to a contraction of about 1.8% between July and September.

Argentina's economy has entered a technical recession, with two consecutive quarters of contraction, for the first time since the first half of 2024. Gross domestic product fell 0.6% in the second quarter, and the monthly activity indicator of the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC) points to a contraction of about 1.8% between July and September.

In September, activity rose 1.1% from August but fell 1.2% year on year, according to INDEC. In the first nine months of the year it has grown by just 1%, and in September it stood 2.4% below December. The institute revised July upwards, from a 2.8% fall to 2.5%, and August, from growth of 0.1% to 0.4%.

Ten of the fifteen sectors posted year-on-year falls in September. Industry fell 1.8%, commerce 2.2% and financial intermediation 11.5%, the largest negative contribution, while mining grew 11.1% and construction 3.5%. According to the consultancy ACM, agriculture and mining account for almost all of this year's growth.

Weak employment and incomes are holding back a recovery in consumption. According to calculations by the consultancy Ficonomics based on official data, 274,300 registered private-sector salaried jobs were lost between November 2023 and August 2026, a fall of 4.3%, more than half of them in industry and construction. Juan Manuel Franco, chief economist at SBS, notes that registered private real wages remain 2.3% below November 2023. Industry used 60.1% of its installed capacity in September, against 67.9% in the same month of 2023.

Analysts expect the economy may exit recession in the fourth quarter, although without a strong recovery. ACM calculates that if activity holds at September's level, the final quarter would grow 0.9%. The consultancy LCG expects a positive close but forecasts growth of at most 0.7% in 2026 and about 1.5% in 2027. “We do not expect a radical change in the short-term dynamic, but some months of growth that allow the last quarter to close positive,” it said. ACM forecasts growth of close to 1% this year and SBS around 0.6%, while Ficonomics does not rule out another quarterly fall.

Analysts warn of an additional risk: that the need to contain pressure on the exchange rate could force interest rates higher, making credit more expensive just when consumption and investment need it to recover. Country risk reached its highest level in a year in early November.