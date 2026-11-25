Argentina interested in purchasing three Italian made built light frigates

25th Wednesday, November 2026 - 11:19 UTC Full article

FCX20's combined diesel-electric and diesel (CODLAD) propulsion system comprises two main diesels, two electric motors and two reduction gearboxes

Argentine defense minister Lieutenant General Carlos Alberto Presti and his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto framed in November in Rome, a Letter of Intent for the purchase of Italian built corvettes or light frigates.

Argentine defense minister Lieutenant General Carlos Alberto Presti and his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto framed in November in Rome, a Letter of Intent for the purchase of Italian built corvettes or light frigates.

According to Infodefensa and Navy Outlook, the Argentine government described the agreement as naval cooperation, joint training and closer ties between the two countries' defense industries.

Fincantieri identified the FCX20 as the frigates involved and confirmed that Argentina wants an integrated logistics support package. Neither government so far, has announced a contract, a price or a delivery schedule.

The FCX20 is based on the hull design of the Italian Navy's new Ugolino Vivaldi-class offshore patrol vessels, although Fincantieri offers a considerably heavier armament for the corvette. The 95-metre ship displaces about 2,300 tons and has a complement of 93. The builder gives a maximum speed of 25 knots, a range of 3,500 nautical miles at 14 knots and an endurance of 20 days.

The advertised armament includes vertically launched MICA missiles for air defense, Exocet anti-ship missiles, a 76mm main gun forward and two cannon amidships, possibly Leonardo Lionfish 30 X-gun mounts. Fincantieri also lists two 12.7 mm machine guns, an anti-air warfare decoy launcher and a torpedo system with two launchers. The specification gives no missile load, tube count or sonar fit, leaving the ship's ability to detect submarines independently unclear. Precise weapons and sensor fit would have to be defined by the customer.