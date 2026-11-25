Brazil's falling real and pressure on the Argentine peso are “bad news” for Uruguay's summer

25th Wednesday, November 2026 - 17:23 UTC Full article

Argentines and Brazilians are Uruguay's main visitors during the southern summer

Currency turbulence in Argentina and Brazil is “bad news” for Uruguay's inbound tourism, just weeks before the start of the summer season, the Economic Outlook Observatory of the Catholic University of Uruguay warned in its latest report, published on Tuesday, according to the Uruguayan newspaper El País.

“Although to a large extent the summer tourist season is already 'decided', the recent turbulence in our neighbours may affect the decisions of those who have not yet made up their minds,” the document says. The observatory considers that an Argentina with country risk above 1,000 basis points and a Brazil whose currency fell after President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's re-election are “bad news for our inbound tourism”.

The report analyses the evolution of prices measured in dollars in the three countries over the past 12 months. Argentina is 17% more expensive in dollars than in November 2025, which until now made it less competitive than Uruguay as a destination. However, the recent rise in the “contado con liquidación” dollar, the exchange rate the observatory regards as closest to an unrestricted market, could make Argentine prices cheaper in dollars, something the report says has already “begun to emerge”.

Brazil became more expensive in dollars during the first half of the year, then stabilised and became cheaper “suddenly” in November after Lula's election victory, and is now 3% cheaper than a year ago. Uruguay, by contrast, became cheaper in March thanks to monetary easing but then showed a slight upward trend, and in November is 3% more expensive in dollars than a year ago.

Argentines and Brazilians are Uruguay's main visitors during the southern summer. The warnings come at a time of tension in both countries: Argentina entered a technical recession in the third quarter, and Brazil's Central Bank last week sold US$1 billion from its reserves to curb the rise of the US currency.