Falklands at JMC: UK steps up security support for British Overseas Territories

25th Wednesday, November 2026 - 11:12 UTC Full article

Uma Kumaran MP – UK Minister for the OTs and David Burt JP MP – Premier of Bermuda and President of the UK's Overseas Territories Association (UKOTA)

The UK government and elected leaders and representatives from the Overseas Territories are meeting in London, beginning this Monday until November 26, for the annual Joint Ministerial Council (JMC). The JMC is a chance for UKOT leaders to come together to celebrate partnerships with UK and tackle the major challenges of our time.

The UK government and elected leaders and representatives from the Overseas Territories are meeting in London, beginning this Monday until November 26, for the annual Joint Ministerial Council (JMC). The JMC is a chance for UKOT leaders to come together to celebrate partnerships with UK and tackle the major challenges of our time.

The Territories are custodians of extraordinary biodiversity and marine environments, which includes some of the most extraordinary places on Earth – from spectacular coral reefs to huge penguin populations and vast protected ocean like the Sargasso Sea. Preserving this natural heritage is not just good for Britain it is of crucial importance for the whole world's climate ambition.

In an increasingly volatile world, security is also closely connected too. Malign states, criminal gangs, cyber hackers – each seek to exploit weaknesses for their own gain. By working together to protect our communities and respond to emerging threats, the UK and Overseas Territories are more than the sum of our parts.

Working on this objective, people across the British Overseas Territories will benefit from greater protection as the UK steps up security support for the Territories. UK is committing £18m in new funding to tackle organized crime, violence and emerging security threats.

New support will focus on policing, criminal justice and prisons, maritime security, cyber and safeguarding capabilities. It will also draw on UK expertise to enable increased information sharing and cooperation between the Territories.

The four-day Joint Ministerial Council is an annual event to celebrate the modern partnership and explore closer collaboration on shared key priorities, including security, economic growth and climate.

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said that the “Overseas Territories are an essential part of the British family of nations, and in a more dangerous world, our security is increasingly bound together.

”Through improved policing, justice and security, today's funding will help to protect us all from malign actors that would do us harm, from organized crime to cyber hackers and hostile states“.

Minister for the Overseas Territories Uma Kumaran pointed out that, ”The Joint Ministerial Council is an important moment for the UK and our Overseas Territories to come together and tackle head-on the key issues of our time.

“The strength of our relationship lies in our ability to tackle challenges around security, growth and climate together, drawing on our respective expertise, experience and global connections.

Furthermore ”when the Territories prosper, Britain prospers too. By standing together, we are stronger, safer and better prepared for the future”.

In effect the Territories are also crucial to Britain's prosperity by supporting investment, jobs and economic activity. Trade between the UK and the Territories is worth around £17bn. Taken together, that puts them among Britain's top 25 trading partners, ahead of major economies including South Korea, Brazil and South Africa.

This is what Britain's relationship with the Territories is about – communities standing together, protecting our shared environment and standing up to the threats we face. It is something we should all value, invest in and be proud of.

The Minister for the Overseas Territories will also use the summit to announce a new safeguarding partnership between the FCDO and the London Borough of Camden.

This will see the exchange of expertise and best practices between the UK and the Overseas Territories, strengthening safeguarding across communities through shared learning.

This year's Joint Ministerial Council is centered on advancing a modern, equal and forward-looking partnership based on mutual respect, shared responsibility and ensuring Overseas Territories voices are heard in decisions that affect them.

The event is expected to focus on wide-ranging discussions on security and resilience, sustainable economic growth, climate and nature, AI, tech and more.

Discussions are also expected on a shared commitment to tackling Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG), recognizing the challenges of this in isolated communities and the collaboration between the UK and Territories in this area.

The meeting builds on the recently agreed Charter for UK Government Engagement with the Overseas Territories. The Charter recognizes the UK's responsibilities towards the Territories and commits to championing Territories' voices and interests.

Falklands and self-determination

The Falkland Islands as a UK Overseas Territory is represented by the Chair of the Legislative Assembly. In a brief statement MLA Ford underlined the significance of JMC and UK's support for self-determination, which is “enshrined in the UN Charter as a fundamental right, yet one we must continually defend. While our freedom was restored by the taskforce in 1982, our right to determine our own future remains challenged by Argentina.

”The cross-party support of MPs and peers is therefore invaluable and we are deeply grateful. Today, our diverse, welcoming community remains united in its determination to shape its own future“.

MLA Ford also recalled that in 2013, 99.8% of Falkland Islanders, on a 92% turnout, voted in an internationally observed referendum to remain a self-governing Overseas Territory of the UK. ”This was self-determination in action”.