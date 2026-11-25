The Falkland Islands Government has commissioned Alma Economics to undertake an independent review of the Falkland Islands tax system.
The Falkland Islands Government has commissioned Alma Economics to undertake an independent review of the Falkland Islands tax system.
The review will cover:
As part of the review, Alma Economics wishes to collect residents' views on the current tax system and invites residents to complete a short survey. Participation is entirely voluntary, and all responses will be anonymous and used exclusively for this tax review.
To facilitate IP tracking, participants are encouraged not to use a VPN while completing the survey.
The survey is now open, and will remain live until 4:30pm local time on Friday 11 December.
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