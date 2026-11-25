Falklands commissions independent review (and survey) of the Tax system

25th Wednesday, November 2026 - 11:15 UTC Full article

Participation is entirely voluntary, and all responses will be anonymous and used exclusively for this tax review

The Falkland Islands Government has commissioned Alma Economics to undertake an independent review of the Falkland Islands tax system.

The Falkland Islands Government has commissioned Alma Economics to undertake an independent review of the Falkland Islands tax system.

The review will cover:

Policy: what taxes people and businesses pay in different circumstances

Administration: how the tax system works in practice

Legislation: the legal framework that translates tax policy into enforceable rules and aims to assess whether the current system remains fit for purpose, and/or identify how it could be improved.

As part of the review, Alma Economics wishes to collect residents' views on the current tax system and invites residents to complete a short survey. Participation is entirely voluntary, and all responses will be anonymous and used exclusively for this tax review.

To facilitate IP tracking, participants are encouraged not to use a VPN while completing the survey.

The survey is now open, and will remain live until 4:30pm local time on Friday 11 December.