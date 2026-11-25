Falklands, growing interest in adjacent areas to Navitas Sea Lion

25th Wednesday, November 2026 - 11:21 UTC Full article

The Eco Atlantic farm in is in PL001, adjacent to PL032, where Navitas is expected to begin operating next March

Exploration Company Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas has farmed into Israeli group Navitas Petroleum's PL001 license block off the Falkland Islands. The move comes after Eco purchased JHI Associates Inc. (JHI), giving the company a 35% working interest in the block, with Navitas holding the remaining 65%.

Exploration Company Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas has farmed into Israeli group Navitas Petroleum's PL001 license block off the Falkland Islands. The move comes after Eco purchased JHI Associates Inc. (JHI), giving the company a 35% working interest in the block, with Navitas holding the remaining 65%.

According to Brazil Energy Insight, Navitas itself farmed into the block at the start of the year when it bought its stake from JHI. The acreage is adjacent to its upcoming Sea Lion development at PL032.

The company is preparing to commence development drilling for the first phase of Sea Lion in March 2027 expecting first oil in mid-2028.

According to its presentation Eco Atlantic operates in the Toronto Venture Exchange Stock Exchange and London's Alternative Investment Market, AIM, with a strategic portfolio of offshore projects in Guyana (South America) and Namibia and South Africa in partnership with major energy companies and large independents.

According to Eco, Navitas is considering drilling two oil exploration wells during the first phase of the Sea Lion NDA1 drilling campaign expected to start in 2027.

One of the wells under consideration is a multi-target exploration well on PL001 that would target Chatham, Poseidon, Rhea, Selene and Tyche.

Meanwhile, Eco added that the exact timing of drilling the potential PL001 well has yet to be confirmed and the company will announce it in due course.

Similar to other licenses adjacent to the Sea Lion project held by Navitas, should a discovery be made in PL001, it may also be developed, among other options, through a tie-back to the floating production and storage facilities as planned for the Sea Lion project.

Under the PL001 farm-in agreement, Navitas will fund Eco's 35% share of the first US$40 million of gross expenditure on the license through a carry loan capped at US$14m net to Eco.

The loan is repayable from 85% of the free cash flow attributable to Eco's interest in any future production from PL001.