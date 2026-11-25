Falklands, outbreak of avian influenza among Gentoo Penguins

25th Wednesday, November 2026 - 11:22 UTC Full article

Given the number of dead and symptomatic penguins, level 1 responses will be followed with strict biosecurity guidance.

The Falkland Islands Government is reporting on a new outbreak of avian influenza. On Wednesday 18 November 2026, swabs that were taken from gentoo penguins on Beaver Island and at Fox Point, Fitzroy, tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza.

The Falkland Islands Government is reporting on a new outbreak of avian influenza. On Wednesday 18 November 2026, swabs that were taken from gentoo penguins on Beaver Island and at Fox Point, Fitzroy, tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza.

Given the number of dead and symptomatic penguins, level 1 responses will be followed (follow biosecurity guidance).

The Declarations will be reviewed on Wednesday 30 December 2026.

FIG have prepared information and guidance about bird flu and preventative measures to try and reduce the spread of the virus. This has been approved by the Governor and must be complied with when an area or place is declared as infected.

This guidance can be found here: Avian Influenza Info - Falkland Islands

Public updates will continue monthly with live updates of cases as and when they are confirmed.

The public are reminded to NOT TOUCH dead or sick birds but report them to the Veterinary Services on 27366 or 55366 out of hours.