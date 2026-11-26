Brazil withdraws its ambassador to Argentina and will not invite Milei to Lula's inauguration

26th Thursday, November 2026 - 04:45 UTC Full article

Lula and Milei

Brazil's government has decided to permanently withdraw its ambassador in Buenos Aires, Julio Bitelli, and will not invite Argentine President Javier Milei to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's inauguration on January 5, the Brazilian news site UOL and other outlets citing official sources reported. The decision comes after Argentine Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno cast doubt on the electoral process in which Lula was re-elected on October 25.

Brazil's government has decided to permanently withdraw its ambassador in Buenos Aires, Julio Bitelli, and will not invite Argentine President Javier Milei to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's inauguration on January 5, the Brazilian news site UOL and other outlets citing official sources reported. The decision comes after Argentine Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno cast doubt on the electoral process in which Lula was re-elected on October 25.

Bitelli had been recalled for consultations in July, after Milei insulted Lula at a Flávio Bolsonaro campaign event in Brazil. He will now not return to his post, and the embassy will be run by a chargé d'affaires, downgrading the level of representation without breaking off diplomatic relations. According to the Brazilian press, Lula's government had been waiting for a gesture from Buenos Aires before considering his return, and it plans to invite other Argentine political leaders to the inauguration.

The trigger was Quirno's remarks on a television programme at the weekend, when he was asked why Milei had not congratulated Lula. “There were situations within the electoral process that in some way cast doubt on the whole situation,” he said. He later added: “The one who recognises the election result is the Brazilian electoral court itself. So whether we say yes or no doesn't change the result.” Brazil's Superior Electoral Court declared Lula the winner, ahead of Flávio Bolsonaro by about four million votes, and no evidence of irregularities has been presented. Asked about the terms Milei has used for Lula, Quirno replied: “They are not insults, they are descriptions.”

The Argentine government acknowledges ideological differences between the two presidents but says it has chosen not to bring them into the diplomatic sphere, and Quirno said bilateral trade has not been affected. Brazilian diplomatic sources quoted by El País, however, say the persistent attacks show Milei's government “has no intention of dealing with bilateral issues seriously”.

Relations between Mercosur's two main partners are at their lowest point in decades. During the Brazilian campaign, Milei posted on social media: “I hope his latest dirty campaign trick doesn't include stealing the election.” After the run-off, Flávio Bolsonaro did not concede defeat and left Brazil via Argentina for the United States. When Milei took office in December 2023, Lula was invited and sent his foreign minister in his place.

The two presidents are due to meet on December 4 in Montevideo at the Mercosur summit of heads of state, at which Uruguay will hand over the bloc's pro tempore presidency.