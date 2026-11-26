Falklands’ Legislative Chair Jack Ford met Minister Uma Kumaran

26th Thursday, November 2026 - 05:34 UTC Full article

Minister Kumaran and MLA Ford at her FCDO Office

UK Minister for the Overseas Territories Uma Kumaran met with MLA Jack Ford, Chair of the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly, in the framework of the Joint Ministerial Council.

The bilateral meeting took place at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) at the start of the annual JMC, Monday 23 November, which brings together UK ministers and elected leaders from the British Overseas Territories.

The meeting occurred during a heightened diplomatic push by Argentina regarding hydrocarbon exploration (specifically the Sea Lion oil project) and recent rhetoric from Buenos Aires, which Kumaran has publicly criticized in Parliament.

According to a brief release MLA Ford thanked the UK government for its continued support over recent months as the Falkland Islands delegation kicked off a week of diplomatic talks in London.

Ahead of and during the summit, both Kumaran and Ford reiterated the UK's commitment to the Falkland Islanders' right to self-determination, referencing the 2013 referendum.

The Falklands’ delegation al JMC is headed by MLA Chair and includes Governor Colin Martin-Reynolds, Richards Hyslop, FIGO Representative to the UK government and Europe, Michael Betts from FIGO and Will Bateman FIGO PR.