Milei becomes the first head of state to visit Alliana in Paraguay after Peña's fall

26th Thursday, November 2026 - 22:33 UTC Full article

Milei and Alliana in Asunción

Argentine President Javier Milei travelled to Asunción on Thursday to back Paraguayan President Pedro Alliana, becoming the first foreign head of state he has received since replacing Santiago Peña, who was removed from office and jailed over the collapse of Ueno Bank. The same day, Paraguayan prosecutors said they had detected funds from the bank in Argentina.

Argentine President Javier Milei travelled to Asunción on Thursday to back Paraguayan President Pedro Alliana, becoming the first foreign head of state he has received since replacing Santiago Peña, who was removed from office and jailed over the collapse of Ueno Bank. The same day, Paraguayan prosecutors said they had detected funds from the bank in Argentina.

Milei was received with honours at the López Palace, the seat of Paraguay's government. “Welcome to Paraguay, President Milei! May this visit allow us to keep building a future of prosperity for our brotherly peoples,” Alliana wrote on social media, highlighting that the two countries are united by “the affection of two peoples who have grown up together”.

Argentine Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno, who accompanied Milei, gave a press conference with his Paraguayan counterpart, Rubén Ramírez, whom he described as a “friend”. Quirno said the two governments have long shared “the ideas of freedom and the protection of private property”, and that Buenos Aires had offered its cooperation in dealing with the crisis caused by the collapse of Ueno Bank, which left almost three million savers without access to their deposits.

Paraguay's deputy prosecutor for international affairs, Manuel Doldán, told ABC Cardinal radio that “some funds” from Ueno had been detected in Argentina, so Argentine authorities had been asked to freeze assets and property linked to the bank, and a formal request for cooperation had been sent. “We are requesting the identification of bank and financial accounts, corporate, accounting and asset documents, which will also allow us to see how the financial ecosystems were handled there,” he said.

The visit coincided with an intense legislative day in Argentina. The Chamber of Deputies passed into law the reform of the Central Bank's charter by 141 votes in favour, none against and 99 abstentions, a week after the session scheduled to approve it collapsed for lack of quorum. The reform bans the bank from printing money to finance the Treasury and strengthens the tenure of its authorities. Deputies then moved on to debate the 2027 budget, while the Senate discussed suspending next year's open primary elections, known as PASO.

Milei and Alliana will meet again next week in Montevideo at the Mercosur summit of heads of state, together with the host, Yamandú Orsi, and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Relations between Argentina and Brazil are at their lowest point: this week Brasília permanently withdrew its ambassador from Buenos Aires and decided not to invite Milei to Lula's inauguration, after Quirno cast doubt on Brazil's electoral process.