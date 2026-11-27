Argentina bans online betting advertising, including in football and on social media

27th Friday, November 2026 - 17:08 UTC Full article

Argentina's Senate during the debate on the betting law

Argentina's Senate unanimously passed, by 72 votes, a law to prevent gambling addiction and regulate online betting, banning gambling advertising in the media, on social media, in stadiums and on billboards, and requiring football clubs to review their sponsorship deals with betting firms. The law, approved on Thursday, had been pending in the upper house for more than two years.

Argentina's Senate unanimously passed, by 72 votes, a law to prevent gambling addiction and regulate online betting, banning gambling advertising in the media, on social media, in stadiums and on billboards, and requiring football clubs to review their sponsorship deals with betting firms. The law, approved on Thursday, had been pending in the upper house for more than two years.

The text was passed unchanged from the version the Chamber of Deputies approved in November 2024. It aims to limit children's and teenagers' exposure to betting and give the state tools to tackle compulsive gambling.

The law bans the advertising, promotion and sponsorship of betting on television, radio, print, the internet, social media, podcasts and billboards, as well as at stadiums, festivals and concerts, including covert advertising. The restrictions also apply to influencers, athletes and celebrities. The Argentine Football Association, the Professional League and clubs such as Boca Juniors, River Plate, Racing and Independiente will have to adjust their deals with betting companies, although the deadline will be set by the regulations, which the executive must issue within 120 days. The only exception is for licensed gaming halls and betting shops.

Under-18s will be banned from betting, and platforms must verify each user's identity and age through facial recognition linked to the national population register, not only when opening an account but at every login and when collecting a prize. Welcome bonuses and loyalty schemes are banned, and only debit cards or digital wallets with available funds may be used, with daily limits similar to those for cash machines. Credit cards and accounts receiving social benefits will not be accepted. A National Self-Exclusion Register is also created, to which close relatives can add a person.

The law sets heavy fines, 50% higher when minors are involved, and amends the Criminal Code to punish unlicensed gambling operations with three to eight years in prison. Judges will be able to order illegal sites to be blocked, and the Central Bank must prevent banks and wallets from processing payments to clandestine platforms.

The Catholic Church, which had called for the law's approval after Pope Leo XIV's recent visit, welcomed the decision. The Bishops' Commission for Social Pastoral Care received it with “deep gratitude” in a statement entitled “A step towards caring for our youth”.