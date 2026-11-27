Lula picks banker Luiz Carlos Trabuco to run the Finance Ministry in his fourth term

27th Friday, November 2026 - 04:30 UTC Full article

Trabuco, who comes from a humble background and has been a personal friend of Lula for years, has worked at Bradesco, the country's second-largest private bank, since the age of 17

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has chosen banker Luiz Carlos Trabuco, 75, chairman of Banco Bradesco's board, as finance minister for his fourth term, which begins on January 5. Trabuco accepted the post on Thursday night, according to the magazine Veja, although the appointment has not yet been officially announced.

He is the first known name in the new cabinet, which reflects the importance of the task ahead, including implementing the fiscal adjustment. Trabuco, who comes from a humble background and has been a personal friend of Lula for years, has worked at Bradesco, the country's second-largest private bank, since the age of 17.

Markets welcomed the news. The São Paulo stock exchange rose 6% on Thursday, its biggest gain since Lula's re-election on October 25. Over the past month the index had lost 18% of its value and the real had fallen 15% against the dollar, amid investor distrust over the public finances. Last week the Central Bank sold US$1 billion from its reserves to curb the rise of the US currency.

Congress has just approved the government's spending containment plan, with savings of about 60 billion reais, around US$10.6 billion, and the government has pledged to maintain the social benefits Lula announced at the end of the campaign. Public debt has risen sharply during the current term, the fiscal deficit is around 9% of gross domestic product and the benchmark interest rate stands at 13.75%, one of the highest in the world. Last week the Finance Ministry cut its 2027 growth forecast to 1.8%.

The ministry was led for almost the entire current term by Fernando Haddad, of the Workers' Party. According to Reuters, Lula plans to announce a first batch of ministers next week, on his return from the Mercosur summit in Montevideo.