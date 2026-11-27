Milei wins Senate approval to suspend primaries, with debates mandatory only in a run-off

27th Friday, November 2026 - 17:21 UTC Full article

The government justifies suspending the primaries on cost grounds

Argentina's Senate on Thursday approved, by 43 votes to 29, the political reform promoted by Javier Milei's government that suspends the open, simultaneous and mandatory primary elections (PASO) ahead of the 2027 presidential election. The bill, which also limits mandatory presidential debates to a run-off, now goes to the Chamber of Deputies.

The ruling party secured 21 votes from La Libertad Avanza, 10 from the Radical Civic Union and three from PRO, joined by nine senators from provincial blocs and other parties, according to La Nación. Patricia Bullrich, the ruling party's Senate leader, who was tasked with securing the votes amid tensions with Milei, defended the savings of suspending the primaries. The economy, “which today is on a very important path of stability not achieved in many years, must be brought to every Argentine home,” she told the LN+ channel. “And to think some said we didn't have the votes to suspend the PASO in the Senate...,” cabinet chief Diego Santilli wrote on social media.

Besides suspending the primaries, the reform introduces the so-called “Clean Record” rule for candidacies, changes the financing of electoral advertising on radio and television and the election of Argentina's representatives to the Mercosur Parliament, and abolishes the pre-election campaign blackout. The presidential debate will be mandatory only in a possible run-off, and penalties for candidates who skip the first-round debate are removed.

The ruling party had initially sought to scrap mandatory debates altogether, but gave way on the run-off after 12 civil society organisations, including Cippec, Poder Ciudadano and the Argentine Journalism Forum, called for them to be kept. “The debate is a public good: it offers all candidates a common space to present their proposals and allows citizens to know and compare them,” they said.

The government justifies suspending the primaries on cost grounds. Its critics argue that it favours the ruling party, because without primaries the Peronist opposition, which lacks a common candidate, would find it harder to organise its electoral offer. Some allied lawmakers had also warned that Neuquén's decision to bring forward its provincial elections to February 14 meant changing the rules with the 2027 calendar already under way.