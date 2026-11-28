Falklands Legislative Assembly welcomes tribunal decision: “A good day for the Falkland Islands”

28th Saturday, November 2026 - 13:22 UTC Full article

“Argentina asked the Tribunal to stop the Sea Lion project, and it has failed,” Members of the Legislative Assembly said in a statement

The Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly on Saturday welcomed the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea's decision to reject the provisional measures Argentina had sought to halt the Sea Lion oil project, and called on Buenos Aires to respect the “democratic wishes” of the islanders.

“Argentina asked the Tribunal to stop the Sea Lion project, and it has failed,” Members of the Legislative Assembly said in a statement, referring to the decision taken by 18 votes to 3. “This is a good day for the Falkland Islands. We can continue to exercise our right to develop our own natural resources and build our own future unimpeded.”

The lawmakers said Sea Lion “will transform our economy and give future generations a more secure and self-reliant Falklands”, and that it “will continue under our own legal and regulatory framework”.

The Assembly thanked the UK Government and the legal teams “who defended Islanders' interests and wishes so robustly in Hamburg”, as well as Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband “for their reassurances at the Joint Ministerial Council this week”, the annual forum between the UK Government and the Overseas Territories.

The lawmakers noted that the wider arbitration will continue and said they “will stay fully engaged in it”. “But our message to Argentina is simple: respect the democratic wishes of the Falkland Islanders and stop putting pressure on the businesses and people who work with us,” the statement concludes, in reference to Argentina's sanctions on companies linked to resource exploitation around the islands.

The tribunal concluded that it lacked prima facie jurisdiction because Argentina's claims would require a determination of sovereignty over the islands, and placed on record UK assurances that there will be no drilling before March 21, 2027, and no new licences. Javier Milei's government, for its part, stressed that the tribunal had recognised the existence of a sovereignty dispute and said it will seek new measures before the arbitral tribunal.