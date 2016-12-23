China ready to work with Argentina as Supreme Court halts constructions of two dams

China is ready to to join forces with Argentina after the construction of two hydroelectric dams in the province of Santa Cruz was put on hold by the Supreme Court over environmental concerns, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

The Supreme Court of Argentina ordered on Wednesday to suspend the construction of two dams in the southern province of Santa Cruz, until their environmental impact was clarified.

“We are willing to work with Argentina on these development projects,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Thursday.

The projects are funded by China as per an agreement signed by the-then President Cristina Fernandez during her state visit to Beijing in January 2015.

The construction was awarded to a consortium of companies from both countries and the projects have already led to controversy earlier this year when the new government of President Mauricio Macri took office.

Hua stressed Argentina is an important partner of China and that bilateral cooperation must be mutually beneficial and respectful of the laws and regulations of both countries.

“We believe that the two parties must address these problems on the basis of equality and friendship,” Hua added.