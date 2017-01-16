Malcorra reiterates: Argentina willing to cooperative research in the South Atlantic Foreign minister Susana Malcorra said fisheries licensing in the South Atlantic is of great concern for Argentina because of the “overall ongoing depredation”, and recalled that there is an item referred to the issue in the September UK-Argentine joint statement, which has yet to be addressed and that most probably it will follow on the identification of unknown soldiers buried in the Falklands and the additional flights issues.

Falklands: 46 minefields to be cleared in two years pledges Foreign Office Falkland Islanders can expect a total of 46 minefields cleared over the next two years in the Mount Longdon and Stanley area confirmed a Foreign and Commonwealth Office delegation in the Falklands this week. Mines are the long lasting and unwanted legacy of the 1982 war.

Falklands' patrol HMS Clyde undergoing maintenance work in South Africa The Falklands’ permanent guard ship, HMS Clyde is undergoing refurbishment work at the South African naval dockyard in Simon’s Town in her first overhaul in five years. The vessel (P257) arrived in Simon’s Town on 22 December, and is scheduled to depart again on 20 February.

Argentina prepared to share South Atlantic fisheries scientific data, says Malcorra discuss hydrocarbon and fisheries issues in the South Atlantic with the UK, following on the road map agreed last September in the joint statement. These issues were described as “fundamental” and will be discussed in the Argentine congress, but others such as trade and navigation, do not need to be consulted with the legislative branch.

Falklands' Museum and National Trust to receive decommissioned Sea King In recognition of the time the Sea King helicopter has spent supporting both the military and the civilian population of the Falkland Islands, the UK Ministry of Defense has donated the decommissioned Sea King Search and Rescue Helicopter to the Falkland Islands Museum & National Trust.

Falkland Islands marks calendar of 2017 key anniversaries The Falkland Islands government, FIG, has recalled that 2017 marks a number of key anniversaries in the Islands, including the 35th Anniversary of the Falklands War. There is currently a small working group looking to coordinate remembrance events in Stanley, though much of what is planned will be as normal and will continue to be due to the work done year-on-year by a wide range of volunteers and groups.

Falklands remembers 34th anniversary of Margaret Thatcher's first visit to the Islands The Falkland Islands government remembered on Tuesday. the 34th anniversary of the first visit of ex prime minister Margaret Thatcher to the Islands. Flowers were laid by the Falklands government office representative in London, Sukey Cameron, MBE.“Flowers laid to mark #MargaretThatcherDay #Falklands. 10th January 1983 she first visited the Islands.@FalklandsGov”.

Falklands Chamber of Commerce demands improved telecommunications The Falkland Islands Chamber of Commerce ended 2016 by reiterating that the provision of modern telecommunications was absolutely crucial for the development of Falklands “business community, economy and society as a whole.”

Falklands' identification of Argentine soldiers will be done in strict confidentiality The Argentine media has published details of the Red Cross humanitarian mission in the Falkland Islands to identify the remains of the 123 unknown Argentine soldiers buried at the Darwin cemetery, and a single word stands out, confidentiality, from the beginning to end, including a final assessment to decide what will effectively be released to the media.