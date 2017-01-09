Falklands Chamber of Commerce demands improved telecommunications The Falkland Islands Chamber of Commerce ended 2016 by reiterating that the provision of modern telecommunications was absolutely crucial for the development of Falklands “business community, economy and society as a whole.”

Falklands' identification of Argentine soldiers will be done in strict confidentiality The Argentine media has published details of the Red Cross humanitarian mission in the Falkland Islands to identify the remains of the 123 unknown Argentine soldiers buried at the Darwin cemetery, and a single word stands out, confidentiality, from the beginning to end, including a final assessment to decide what will effectively be released to the media.

Falklands: Argentine airlines not in the running for a second flight Only Brazilian or Chilean airlines need apply for a second flight to the Falkland Islands from South America it was indicated in a press briefing given in Stanley at the end of December, after MLAs returned from talks in London.

London-Santiago direct flights inaugurated on Wednesday The new direct flight London-Santiago de Chile inaugurated on Wednesday should help increase the number of visitors from Britain and Europe, said Chilean authorities when they received the British Airways flight at the Chilean capital airport.

Malvinas question: Macri should surround himself of prudent, skilful advisors, says ex Army chief A former Argentine Army chief and Malvinas veteran, General Martin Balza said on Tuesday that president Mauricio Macri's government must “strengthen its dissuasion and negotiation capacities” in the Malvinas Islands question, and should surround himself of prudent advisors on the matter.

Argentine government apologize for forgetting the Falklands in a map of Argentina in New Year greetings The Argentine government apologized on Monday for having omitted the disputed Falkland Islands in a map of Argentina included in a New Year greetings message. “Our apologies for the mistake from the Design Department in our end of the year greetings”, twitted the Development Ministry for having not included the Malvinas Islands.

New Year greetings to Falkland Islanders from Tierra del Fuego governor, “your governor” Rosana Bertone, governor of Argentina's extreme south province, officially Tierra del Fuego, Antarctica and South Atlantic Islands, which obviously includes the Falklands, included in her New Year greetings a message to the Islanders calling for peace and understanding leaving aside fear and mistrust.

Malvinas: Argentina calls on UK for dialogue and sovereignty discussions Argentina has invited the United Kingdom to advance with the dialogue initiated last year to resume negotiations to enable in the shortest time possible, to find a peaceful and definitive solution to the sovereignty dispute over the Malvinas Islands, abiding the iterative calls from the international community, according to a release from the Argentine foreign ministry.

Falklands' fisheries and oil issues must be discussed with the Argentine congress, warns lawmaker Carrió All issues linked to fisheries and hydrocarbons in the Falklands/Malvinas must be discussed and approved by Congress, warned Argentina's chair of the foreign affairs committee adding that if necessary the officials involved, who ignore the legislative will be summoned and sacked with a no confidence vote and political trial.