Vogue exploring the Falklands: Island hopping at the end of the world Vogue magazine in its Living section, dedicated a well illustrated piece to the Falklands and to South Georgia, underlining its untouched beauty. Written by Lane Nieset, it offers five travel options, four in the Falklands and one in South Georgia.

Falklands celebrate Penguin Awareness Day, January 20 January 20 is Penguin Awareness Day. The day helps raise awareness about the flightless birds whose numbers are dwindling and also aims to bring international focus on the conservation of penguin habitats.

CIA 1982 plan to hand Falklands to Argentina and relocate Islanders in Scotland The population of the Falklands Islands could have been relocated to Scotland under a secret CIA plan, it has been revealed. United States planned to step in and hand the Islands to Argentina following the 1982 invasion, according to briefings rescued from the trove of 12 million documents published by the CIA on its website and discovered by the British media.

Falklands has new Deputy Governor; ex administrator of Tristan da Cunha The new Deputy Governor has arrived in the Falkland Islands. Alex Mitham has had a week’s handover with his predecessor, Sandra Tyler-Haywood, who leaves the Islands this weekend. Mr. Mitham who is on secondment to the Foreign and Commonwealth is no stranger to Overseas Territories; in effect he is coming to the Islands after three years as Administrator on Tristan da Cunha.

Falklands reacts and prepares for implications of Theresa May Brexit speech The United Kingdom's intention to leave the single market as outlined in Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit speech on Tuesday has generated some concerns for the Falkland Islands Government, but a Member of the Legislative Assembly indicated this week they are still confident all will be well for the Islands under post- 2019 arrangements.

Falklands congratulates Guterres and asks C24 respects right to self determination The Falkland Islands elected government has sent a letter to the United Nation Secretary General Antonio Guterres congratulating him on his appointment, and also requesting his good offices to ensure that the UN Decolonization Committee (C24) fulfills its mandate and respects the right of Self-Determination as enshrined in the UN Charter.

Falklands under no pressure from the UK: “final decision on flights will be ours, and ours alone” The Falkland Islands Government is under no pressure from the UK government to agree to something that we feel is not in our best interests, and ”the final decision on (additional) flights will be ours, and ours alone”. The statement belongs to the elected Legislative Assembly of the Falkland Islands' chair of the month, Barry Elsby.

Falklands: spectacular display of helicopter capability Falkland Islanders were able to enjoy a first class display of chopper capability when a military Chinook transported from Mount Pleasant to Stanley Airport the decommissioned Sea King Search and Rescue (SAR) helicopter donated to the Falkland Islands Museum and National Trust by the UK Ministry of Defense.

Malcorra reiterates: Argentina willing to cooperative research in the South Atlantic Foreign minister Susana Malcorra said fisheries licensing in the South Atlantic is of great concern for Argentina because of the “overall ongoing depredation”, and recalled that there is an item referred to the issue in the September UK-Argentine joint statement, which has yet to be addressed and that most probably it will follow on the identification of unknown soldiers buried in the Falklands and the additional flights issues.