The Reality of the Falkland Islands Today was the motive of a roundtable discussion at the University of West Indies, St Augustine campus in Trinidad & Tobago. The event took place on Thursday at the Sir Arthur Lewis Institute of Social and Economic Studies, SALISES and was chaired by Acting Director Dr. Roy McCree.Add your comment!
Argentine goldsmith Juan Carlos Pallarols is creating beautiful roses and other pieces of art from bullets, pistols and even parts of airplanes from the Falkland Islands war as a way of promoting peace between his country and Britain.13 comments
Leaders from the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, CELAC, expressed full support for Argentina's legitimate rights over the South Atlantic islands (Falklands, South Georgia and South Sandwich) and anticipated they will be requesting the UN Secretary General to renew his good offices for the resumption of negotiations between Argentina and UK to reach a peaceful solution to the dispute.17 comments
The Falkland Islands government is attending the Annual Trinidad and Tobago Energy Conference from January 23rd – 25th, 2017 at the Hyatt Regency, Port-of-Spain. The Trinidad and Tobago Energy Conference is the premier Energy Conference in the Caribbean and promotes vigorous debate and discussion among leaders of industry, Government and academia.1 comment
Argentina's Lower House Foreign Affairs committee formally constituted the All parties Parliamentary Observatory on the Malvinas Question, claiming congressional participation in all bilateral agreements with the UK referred to Falklands/Malvinas resources and underlining that there is no such thing as a third leg, Falklands residents in negotiations with the UK.12 comments
Falkland Islands lawmaker, MLA Gavin Short has picked a dispute with possibly the most mediatic character in Argentina, a simple soccer commentator who in three decades has built a powerful entertainment corporation and is the showman of one of the evening programs which for years has had the highest ratings.92 comments
For the Falkland Islanders the only opinion that mattered was that of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and believing that Islanders would give up their homes and way of life for money, shows how little people understood the Falklands.92 comments
Vogue magazine in its Living section, dedicated a well illustrated piece to the Falklands and to South Georgia, underlining its untouched beauty. Written by Lane Nieset, it offers five travel options, four in the Falklands and one in South Georgia.4 comments
January 20 is Penguin Awareness Day. The day helps raise awareness about the flightless birds whose numbers are dwindling and also aims to bring international focus on the conservation of penguin habitats.4 comments
The population of the Falklands Islands could have been relocated to Scotland under a secret CIA plan, it has been revealed. United States planned to step in and hand the Islands to Argentina following the 1982 invasion, according to briefings rescued from the trove of 12 million documents published by the CIA on its website and discovered by the British media.26 comments
