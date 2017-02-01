Falklands: Argentine lawmakers propose two “spaces of confidence” one with UK, the other with Islanders Argentine lawmakers visiting the UK proposed “generating a space of confidence between Argentina and the UK, and between Argentina and the Islanders, so that in the future a good faith discussion” on the Malvinas Islands sovereignty can be addressed. Likewise additional flights to the Falklands must at some point call in Argentina.

Scholarship in Uruguay available for a Falklands student American Field Service (AFS) is offering a scholarship to an outstanding student from the Falkland Islands to take part in a funded exchange program in Uruguay. The scholarship is collaboration between the Falkland Islands Government and AFS which MLA Barry Elsby has been working on.

Falklands issues to be addressed on Tuesday by Argentine legislative delegation in London Boosting trade, credit rating, fighting corruption, were among the issues discussed on Monday by the Argentine delegation of all-party lawmakers visiting the UK. Falklands, additional flights and hydrocarbons in the South Atlantic are scheduled to be addressed on Tuesday when the members of Congress meet with Foreign office minister Sir Ian Duncan, said Federico Pinedo, Senate whip and head of the delegation.

Falklands lawmaker visiting the Caribbean to promote trade and political links Falkland Islands lawmaker MLA Ian Hansen is on a Caribbean mission to improve trade and industry links with the region, and seeking political support for the Islands. The tour includes Barbados, Dominica and Guyana, according to Barbados TODAY news agency.

Falklands Today roundtable discussion in Trinidad & Tobago The Reality of the Falkland Islands Today was the motive of a roundtable discussion at the University of West Indies, St Augustine campus in Trinidad & Tobago. The event took place on Thursday at the Sir Arthur Lewis Institute of Social and Economic Studies, SALISES and was chaired by Acting Director Dr. Roy McCree.

Falkland Islands' war materials turned into roses for peace Argentine goldsmith Juan Carlos Pallarols is creating beautiful roses and other pieces of art from bullets, pistols and even parts of airplanes from the Falkland Islands war as a way of promoting peace between his country and Britain.

Falklands/Malvinas: regional summit to renew request for UN Secretary General good offices in the dispute Leaders from the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, CELAC, expressed full support for Argentina's legitimate rights over the South Atlantic islands (Falklands, South Georgia and South Sandwich) and anticipated they will be requesting the UN Secretary General to renew his good offices for the resumption of negotiations between Argentina and UK to reach a peaceful solution to the dispute.

Falklands attending Trinidad and Tobago annual energy conference The Falkland Islands government is attending the Annual Trinidad and Tobago Energy Conference from January 23rd – 25th, 2017 at the Hyatt Regency, Port-of-Spain. The Trinidad and Tobago Energy Conference is the premier Energy Conference in the Caribbean and promotes vigorous debate and discussion among leaders of industry, Government and academia.

Falklands/Malvinas negotiations have no third leg, “they are bilateral, Argentina and UK” Argentina's Lower House Foreign Affairs committee formally constituted the All parties Parliamentary Observatory on the Malvinas Question, claiming congressional participation in all bilateral agreements with the UK referred to Falklands/Malvinas resources and underlining that there is no such thing as a third leg, Falklands residents in negotiations with the UK.