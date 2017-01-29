Falklands Today roundtable discussion in Trinidad & Tobago The Reality of the Falkland Islands Today was the motive of a roundtable discussion at the University of West Indies, St Augustine campus in Trinidad & Tobago. The event took place on Thursday at the Sir Arthur Lewis Institute of Social and Economic Studies, SALISES and was chaired by Acting Director Dr. Roy McCree.

Falkland Islands' war materials turned into roses for peace Argentine goldsmith Juan Carlos Pallarols is creating beautiful roses and other pieces of art from bullets, pistols and even parts of airplanes from the Falkland Islands war as a way of promoting peace between his country and Britain.

Falklands/Malvinas: regional summit to renew request for UN Secretary General good offices in the dispute Leaders from the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, CELAC, expressed full support for Argentina's legitimate rights over the South Atlantic islands (Falklands, South Georgia and South Sandwich) and anticipated they will be requesting the UN Secretary General to renew his good offices for the resumption of negotiations between Argentina and UK to reach a peaceful solution to the dispute.

Falklands attending Trinidad and Tobago annual energy conference The Falkland Islands government is attending the Annual Trinidad and Tobago Energy Conference from January 23rd – 25th, 2017 at the Hyatt Regency, Port-of-Spain. The Trinidad and Tobago Energy Conference is the premier Energy Conference in the Caribbean and promotes vigorous debate and discussion among leaders of industry, Government and academia.

Falklands/Malvinas negotiations have no third leg, “they are bilateral, Argentina and UK” Argentina's Lower House Foreign Affairs committee formally constituted the All parties Parliamentary Observatory on the Malvinas Question, claiming congressional participation in all bilateral agreements with the UK referred to Falklands/Malvinas resources and underlining that there is no such thing as a third leg, Falklands residents in negotiations with the UK.

“Dancing for Falklands”, MLA Gavin Short takes on Argentina's most mediatic personality Falkland Islands lawmaker, MLA Gavin Short has picked a dispute with possibly the most mediatic character in Argentina, a simple soccer commentator who in three decades has built a powerful entertainment corporation and is the showman of one of the evening programs which for years has had the highest ratings.

For the Falklands in 1982 the only opinion that mattered was that of PM Thatcher For the Falkland Islanders the only opinion that mattered was that of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and believing that Islanders would give up their homes and way of life for money, shows how little people understood the Falklands.

Vogue exploring the Falklands: Island hopping at the end of the world Vogue magazine in its Living section, dedicated a well illustrated piece to the Falklands and to South Georgia, underlining its untouched beauty. Written by Lane Nieset, it offers five travel options, four in the Falklands and one in South Georgia.

Falklands celebrate Penguin Awareness Day, January 20 January 20 is Penguin Awareness Day. The day helps raise awareness about the flightless birds whose numbers are dwindling and also aims to bring international focus on the conservation of penguin habitats.