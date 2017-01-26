Falklands attending Trinidad and Tobago annual energy conference The Falkland Islands government is attending the Annual Trinidad and Tobago Energy Conference from January 23rd – 25th, 2017 at the Hyatt Regency, Port-of-Spain. The Trinidad and Tobago Energy Conference is the premier Energy Conference in the Caribbean and promotes vigorous debate and discussion among leaders of industry, Government and academia.

Falklands/Malvinas negotiations have no third leg, “they are bilateral, Argentina and UK” Argentina's Lower House Foreign Affairs committee formally constituted the All parties Parliamentary Observatory on the Malvinas Question, claiming congressional participation in all bilateral agreements with the UK referred to Falklands/Malvinas resources and underlining that there is no such thing as a third leg, Falklands residents in negotiations with the UK.

“Dancing for Falklands”, MLA Gavin Short takes on Argentina's most mediatic personality Falkland Islands lawmaker, MLA Gavin Short has picked a dispute with possibly the most mediatic character in Argentina, a simple soccer commentator who in three decades has built a powerful entertainment corporation and is the showman of one of the evening programs which for years has had the highest ratings.

For the Falklands in 1982 the only opinion that mattered was that of PM Thatcher For the Falkland Islanders the only opinion that mattered was that of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and believing that Islanders would give up their homes and way of life for money, shows how little people understood the Falklands.

Vogue exploring the Falklands: Island hopping at the end of the world Vogue magazine in its Living section, dedicated a well illustrated piece to the Falklands and to South Georgia, underlining its untouched beauty. Written by Lane Nieset, it offers five travel options, four in the Falklands and one in South Georgia.

Falklands celebrate Penguin Awareness Day, January 20 January 20 is Penguin Awareness Day. The day helps raise awareness about the flightless birds whose numbers are dwindling and also aims to bring international focus on the conservation of penguin habitats.

CIA 1982 plan to hand Falklands to Argentina and relocate Islanders in Scotland The population of the Falklands Islands could have been relocated to Scotland under a secret CIA plan, it has been revealed. United States planned to step in and hand the Islands to Argentina following the 1982 invasion, according to briefings rescued from the trove of 12 million documents published by the CIA on its website and discovered by the British media.

Falklands has new Deputy Governor; ex administrator of Tristan da Cunha The new Deputy Governor has arrived in the Falkland Islands. Alex Mitham has had a week’s handover with his predecessor, Sandra Tyler-Haywood, who leaves the Islands this weekend. Mr. Mitham who is on secondment to the Foreign and Commonwealth is no stranger to Overseas Territories; in effect he is coming to the Islands after three years as Administrator on Tristan da Cunha.

Falklands reacts and prepares for implications of Theresa May Brexit speech The United Kingdom's intention to leave the single market as outlined in Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit speech on Tuesday has generated some concerns for the Falkland Islands Government, but a Member of the Legislative Assembly indicated this week they are still confident all will be well for the Islands under post- 2019 arrangements.