Falklands implements closer educational links with Chilean university A Chilean professor from the Chilean British University in Santiago will be arriving in the Falkland Islands on Saturday to begin the implementation process of the MOU signed between the Islands government and the university to have Chilean students complete their degree levels in Falklands.

Falklands' Police appealing to Darwin cemetery visitors to advance damages' investigation The Royal Falkland Islands Police are continuing to investigate reported damage within the Argentine Cemetery near Darwin which was discovered during the last week of January. The damage refers to the vandalized case containing a statue of the Virgin of Lujan, and the image, overlooking the lines of crosses at the cemetery.

Falkland Islands receives Red Cross representatives Two representatives from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) tasked with identifying fallen Argentine soldiers buried at Darwin cemetery, are due to arrive in the Falkland Islands on Thursday, 2nd February for 9 days.

Falklands: Argentine lawmakers propose two “spaces of confidence” one with UK, the other with Islanders Argentine lawmakers visiting the UK proposed “generating a space of confidence between Argentina and the UK, and between Argentina and the Islanders, so that in the future a good faith discussion” on the Malvinas Islands sovereignty can be addressed. Likewise additional flights to the Falklands must at some point call in Argentina.

Scholarship in Uruguay available for a Falklands student American Field Service (AFS) is offering a scholarship to an outstanding student from the Falkland Islands to take part in a funded exchange program in Uruguay. The scholarship is collaboration between the Falkland Islands Government and AFS which MLA Barry Elsby has been working on.

Falklands issues to be addressed on Tuesday by Argentine legislative delegation in London Boosting trade, credit rating, fighting corruption, were among the issues discussed on Monday by the Argentine delegation of all-party lawmakers visiting the UK. Falklands, additional flights and hydrocarbons in the South Atlantic are scheduled to be addressed on Tuesday when the members of Congress meet with Foreign office minister Sir Ian Duncan, said Federico Pinedo, Senate whip and head of the delegation.

Falklands lawmaker visiting the Caribbean to promote trade and political links Falkland Islands lawmaker MLA Ian Hansen is on a Caribbean mission to improve trade and industry links with the region, and seeking political support for the Islands. The tour includes Barbados, Dominica and Guyana, according to Barbados TODAY news agency.

Falklands Today roundtable discussion in Trinidad & Tobago The Reality of the Falkland Islands Today was the motive of a roundtable discussion at the University of West Indies, St Augustine campus in Trinidad & Tobago. The event took place on Thursday at the Sir Arthur Lewis Institute of Social and Economic Studies, SALISES and was chaired by Acting Director Dr. Roy McCree.

Falkland Islands' war materials turned into roses for peace Argentine goldsmith Juan Carlos Pallarols is creating beautiful roses and other pieces of art from bullets, pistols and even parts of airplanes from the Falkland Islands war as a way of promoting peace between his country and Britain.