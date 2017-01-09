Brazil top official who praised mass killings in prison uprisings resigns

The Brazilian government’s national secretary of youth has resigned after celebrating the deaths of inmates killed in prison uprisings. Youth Secretary Bruno Julio resigned Friday.
He had earlier declared that more inmates should be slain and there should be a mass prisoner killing per week. He also said the problem with prison killings is that “there aren’t enough of them.”
In a note released following the resignation, the former official of the Presidency said that his statements were made to the journalist off the record after the interview ended.
At least 31 inmates were slain Friday in northern Brazil, some with their hearts and intestines ripped out during killings led by the country’s largest gang.
The bloodshed came just days after 61 inmates were killed during rioting at two prisons in a neighboring state. It increased fears that violence could spread, including to the streets of major cities, as gangs vie for control inside prisons and in slums.
Meanwhile, more bodies were found inside the prison of Monte Cristo in Roraima during an inspection on this Saturday. But police still don’t know if they were also killed in the massacre.
The absence of a criminal and prison policies in line with international human rights standards in Brazil has been repeatedly pointed out by United Nations entities.
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
Are there any International/National Human Rights Standards for the VICTIMS of the criminals/prisoners?Posted 14 hours ago 0
Yes, of course there are Human Rights Standards for the victims, the problem is that the Brazilian government is not capable of protecting its citizens.Posted 12 hours ago 0
This guy is an idiot. Firstly any politician should know that you are NEVER 'off the record'. Secondly the riots and mass killings show that the government has completely lost control of its prisons - that's not something a government minister should be celebrating. If he wants to kill off criminals he should campaign for the reintroduction of the death penalty and be honest about it, not outsource the job to gangs and organised crime, who will just gain in power and make the crime problem even worse in the future.
While he wasn't too inteligent to be caught on tape saying what he did, his words are those of most Brazilians.Posted 8 hours ago 0
There are 27 criminal factions in Brazil, and the 3 main ones virtually dictate the rules in the prison system. That the state governments have lost control as well as their credibility is no secret. The prison population has grown by an unprecedented rate over the last 20 years (over 500%) , and the plans for the construction of 27 maximum security prisons - one in each State - promised by Lula, never got off the paper. The inhumane conditions in the prisons has been responsible for the appearance of these factions....the State governments have just made feeble excuses for not installing cellphone blockers and many times the prison staff is in cahoots with the criminals, allowing weapons and cell phones in.
Although polls some years back showed a high rate of approval for the death penalty, the biggest obstacles to implementing it have always been the HR activists, always backed by the Church....yet they have no alternative, or anything positive to offer.