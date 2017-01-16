Trump says Brexit a 'great thing,' will meet PM May to reach trade deal with UK

US President-elect Trump believes “business is unbelievable in a lot of parts of the UK”

US-President-elect Donald Trump said in a newspaper interview published on Sunday that “Brexit is going to end up being a great thing.” He also confirmed he will be meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May soon after his inauguration on January 20 to finalise a trade agreement between the two countries that will be “good for both sides.”

Interviewed for The Times by Michael Gove, a writer and MP from Britain's ruling Conservative Party, Trump said “business is unbelievable in a lot of parts of the UK, as you know.” He added that “Brexit is going to end up being a great thing.” The interview was given in the President-elect’s office in Trump Tower, just days before his inauguration and it also featured the German publication Bild.

Gove was a leading figure in the anti-EU campaign. The president-elect has previously allied himself with another leading Brexit campaigner, Nigel Farage, the former leader of the UK Independence Party who flew to the US to support Trump during his election bid. Farage was the first British politician to meet with Trump following the November election, a move which prompted frustration within the British government which has long since clashed with anti-establishment Farage.

Trump also forecast in his Sunday interview that other countries would follow Britain's lead in voting to leave the 28-country bloc. “I think people want . . . their own identity, so if you ask me ... I believe others will leave.”

The president-elect blamed the Brexit referendum result on an influx of refugees to Europe, which saw more than a million people arrive during 2015. “If they hadn't been forced to take in all of the refugees, so many, with all the problems that it... entails, I think that you wouldn't have a Brexit. This was the final straw that broke the camel’s back,” he said. He also explained that “I think that if refugees keep pouring into different parts of Europe, it’s going to be very hard to keep it together because people are angry about it.”

Trump, who campaigned on an anti-immigration platform during the presidential race, promising voters he would build a war on the Mexico border to stop people entering the US illegally, said the arrival of refugees could lead to the break-up of the EU, but also, “you look at the European Union and it’s Germany... Basically a vehicle for Germany ... That’s why I thought the UK was so smart in getting out,” he added.

Trump slammed Angela Merkel’s migrant policy as “a catastrophic mistake,” saying that Germany shouldn’t have taken “all these illegals … nobody even knows where they come from.” Merkel took flak at home after her open-door policy aimed at desperate Syrian refugees brought 890,000 asylum seekers to Europe's biggest economy in 2015, contributing to the rise of an anti-migrant movement. The mass arrivals prompted an initial mass outpouring of support, but fear about the consequences has also driven anti-immigrant party Alternative for Germany to between 10 and 15 percent in polls. One MP deserted Merkel's centre-right Christian Democratic Union this weekend over her refugee policy, as the Chancellor tees up a re-election bid later this year.

While he allowed that Merkel was a “fantastic leader,” the Republican said that Germany had “got a clear impression” of the consequences of her policy from a deadly December 19 terrorist attack in Berlin in which a hijacked truck was used to mow down Christmas market patrons, killing 12.

Trump said that he would start out “trusting both” Merkel and also Russian President Vladimir Putin. “Let's see how long that lasts, may not last long at all,” he admitted.