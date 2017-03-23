Get our news on your inbox! x

Remember me Forgot password

MercoPress, en Español

Montevideo, March 23rd 2017 - 23:39 UTC

The Muslim Council of Britain condemned the attack

Thursday, March 23rd 2017 - 13:43 UTC
Full article 0 comments
“Our thoughts and prayers are for the victims and those affected” “Our thoughts and prayers are for the victims and those affected”

The Muslim Council of Britain has condemned the terror attack which struck the heart of London. Religious leaders said it was too early to speculate on the attackers' motives but offered “thoughts and prayers” to the victims.

 In a statement the MCB said: “We are shocked and saddened by the incident at Westminster.

We condemn this attack and while it is still too early to speculate on the motives, our thoughts and prayers are for the victims and those affected.

“We pay tribute too to the police and emergency services who handled this with bravery”

Categories: Politics, International.
Tags: London attack, Muslim Council of Britain, United Kingdom.

Top Comments

Disclaimer & comment rules

No comments for this story

Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment.

Most Commented