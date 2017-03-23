The Muslim Council of Britain condemned the attack

“Our thoughts and prayers are for the victims and those affected”

The Muslim Council of Britain has condemned the terror attack which struck the heart of London. Religious leaders said it was too early to speculate on the attackers' motives but offered “thoughts and prayers” to the victims.

In a statement the MCB said: “We are shocked and saddened by the incident at Westminster.

We condemn this attack and while it is still too early to speculate on the motives, our thoughts and prayers are for the victims and those affected.

“We pay tribute too to the police and emergency services who handled this with bravery”