The European Union is celebrating its 60th anniversary in Rome

The heads of state and government of the EU countries are gathering in Rome to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Rome. The celebrations will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 25th, when the heads of state and government and the leaders of the EU institutions will arrive at the Palace of the Conservators, located on the Capitoline hill.

The ceremony will begin in the Hall of the Horatii and Curiatii at 10: the leaders will then sign the Declaration of Rome (around 11:30).

After the traditional “family photo” at noon, a press conference will be held: participants include Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat (who is currently the acting president of the EU), European Parliament President Antonio Tajani, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, and European Council President Donald Tusk.

The 13 heads of state and government and the leaders of the European institutions will then relocate to the Quirinal, where a luncheon will be held. The luncheon is being offered by Italian president Sergio Mattarella, in honor of the leaders participating in the celebration.

From Strasbourg, the European Parliament offered the following release:

Sixty years ago the leaders of the six founding member states gathered in Rome to put their signatures under the agreements that would create a European common market, but also pave the way for a union of peace and prosperity that has come to encompass most of our continent. Leading MEPs will join the anniversary celebrations in Rome this weekend, while heads of state and government will use the opportunity to deliberate on the next steps for the EU.

The Treaties of Rome were signed on 25 March 1957 by representatives of Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. In two separate agreements, they agreed to establish a European Economic Community aiming to remove barriers to trade, and to foster cooperation in the use of atomic energy.

Economic integration, based on the removal of customs duties among member states and the promotion of free movement of goods, services, capital and people, proved such a success that more and more countries in Europe expressed their wish to join in the following years. Areas of cooperation broadened over time and this led to the creation of the European Union. The treaty on establishing the European Economic Community went through several updates and is now known as the Treaty on the functioning of the EU.

Parliament President Antonio Tajani, leaders of political groups, vice-presidents and quaestors travel to Rome today to hold meetings and take part in the celebrations over the weekend. Tajani will sign a common EU declaration on the anniversary on behalf of Parliament.

In recent weeks MEPs have been actively discussing how the EU should evolve to respond to challenges such as migration, economic imbalances and Brexit. MEPs adopted three reports on the future of Europe during the February plenary. During March's plenary session MEPs also discussed a European Commission strategy paper setting out five scenarios for EU. The heads of state will continue the debate in Rome.

During a ceremony in Brussels earlier this week, Tajani said: “Europe is our freedom, Europe is our future and that is what we should hand on to our children; a future of prosperity, of peace and of freedom.”

Congratulations from Washington

Meanwhile from Washington the White House Office of the Press Secretary released a statement congratulating the European Union on the sixtieth anniversary of the 1957 Treaties of Rome and the founding of the European Economic Community.

“Our two continents share the same values and, above all, the same commitment to promote peace and prosperity through freedom, democracy, and the rule of law. Together we look forward to another sixty years and more of shared security and shared prosperity,” the statement said.