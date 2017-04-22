Falklands: Malcorra cautious about EU's position on the dispute following Brexit

"But I think it is still very preliminary, Brexit has just started and there are multiple themes. So, we follow closely." Under the EU's 2009 Lisbon Treaty, the Falkland Islands are a British Overseas Territory to which some EU rules apply.(Pic M. Short)

The European Union could reevaluate its position on the disputed Falkland Islands after Britain leaves the bloc, Argentina’s foreign minister said in Brussels, where she attended a meeting with EU negotiators on Mercosur/EU trade discussions.

“It is true that the European Union, through the EU agreements, is bonded very firmly and very strongly to the United Kingdom,” Foreign Minister Susana Malcorra said in Brussels when asked whether Brexit would affect the diplomatic situation regarding the Falklands/Malvinas.

“So when Brexit takes place, the EU could evaluate a decision on how to proceed and how to stand on these issues and there may be a change” in its position, she added.

“But I think it is still very preliminary, Brexit has just started and there are multiple themes. So, we follow closely.”

Under the EU’s 2009 Lisbon Treaty, the Falkland Islands are a British overseas territory to which some EU rules apply.

The Falklands conflict in 1982, which came after Argentine troops invaded the Islands and Britain’s then premier Margaret Thatcher sent in a naval task force to recover them, claimed the lives of 649 Argentine troops, 255 British soldiers and three Islanders.

But it remains a live issue on both sides, with a former British political leader earlier this month even comparing a dispute with Spain over Gibraltar’s post-Brexit fate to the Falklands conflict.

Michael Howard, a former leader of the ruling Conservative Party, said that current leader Theresa May would “show the same resolve” on Gibraltar as Thatcher had on the Falklands.

In 2013, almost 100% of the Falkland Islands’ residents voted in favor of remaining as a British Overseas Territory.