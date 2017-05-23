Experience Latin America expands

“LATA is looking to work more closely with the UK travel trade to promote sustainable travel to Latin America”

Experience Latin America, which takes place from June 12-14, will feature 130 different suppliers from the region – a 10% increase compared with last year.

The trade event, now in its fourth year, brings together hotels, cruise lines, DMCs and tourist boards with UK operators and agents, for pre-scheduled 20-minute meetings.

The three-day fair will feature 69 returning exhibitors and 61 new suppliers this year, with first-time participation from Catherwood Travels, Albee Adventures, Hotel Charleston Santa Teresa in Cartagena, Colombia, and Casa Natura Lodge in the Galapagos Islands.

Tony Mason, chief executive of the Latin American Travel Association (LATA), said: “For 2017, ELA is bigger and better than ever with record levels of exhibitors. The growth of ELA shows a real appetite for travel to the region and LATA is looking forward to working more closely with the UK travel trade to promote sustainable travel to the region.”

The event also includes seminars offering marketing tips, and evening events. It takes place in Canary Wharf.