Brazilian Electoral Tribunal adds sessions to speed a decision on president Temer's case

The Justices' decision to extend the working days was supported by the defense of Rousseff and president Temer.

The head of Brazil´s Superior Electoral Tribunal, TSE, Justice Gilmar Mendes added extraordinary sessions, including next Saturday, to continue considering the alleged political and economic abuse committed by the winning ticket of the 2014 elections, when Dilma Rousseff was reelected with Michel Temer as vice-president. According to court sources the decision to add sessions this week received unanimous support from his six co-Judges.

Wednesday's session was suspended at the beginning of the afternoon and will resume Thursday morning at 09:00hs. A further session will be taking place beginning 14:00hs, plus the already established for 19:00hs. Likewise on Friday three sessions at similar timetable have been marked and another three on Saturday.

Rousseff's defense Flavio Crocee Caetano said the decision can be considered indicative that the Justices would not ask for a suspension of the deliberations that is more time to study the case, which would delay any ruling.

“We can't conclude that there will be a request of more time, but we have the feeling that all Justices are by now well aware of the whole process and are preparing for a ruling”, said Crocce Caetano, “and this should be no further than this week”.

President Temer's defense solicitor, Gustavo Bonini Guedes was more cautious and avoided comments on a request of time, but praised the additional sessions scheduled for this week.

“I believe the Justices understand very well the significance of this process, and the fact Brazil is waiting for a quick decision on the case”, said Guedes. “I congratulate the indication of further sessions, as many as are necessary, so that calmly and with technical discussions, all arguments can be precisely assessed”.

If the Judges decided there was an abuse of political and economic abuse, president Temer would be removed from office. The head of the Lower House would then be named president for thirty days, and in the meantime congress would name a head of the Executive to end the current mandate. However he can appeal, which is not a slow process and could allow him to complete his mandate at the end of next year.