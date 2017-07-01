Trump announces new oil pipeline to Mexico right “under the wall”

US President Donald Trump announced the construction of a pipeline to carry oil to Mexico through the border near Peñitas, Texas, which would run under the infamous wall he has promised to build.

Trump said the pipeline will increase US energy exports and specifically pointed out that it would “go right under the wall.” The US Energy Department reported that the New Burgos Pipeline will cross the border near the town of Peñitas and will be able to transport 108,000 barrels of oil per day.

The presidential announcement came during a speech in which Trump defended the energy revolution undertaken by his administration to recover from the excessive regulations put in place by Barack Obama and spoke of a “golden era of American energy.”

“For the past eight years, the federal government imposed massive job-killing barriers to American energy development,” Trump said in his speech.

He is expected to discuss the pipeline and other issues with his Mexican counterpart, Enrique Peña Nieto, at the G20 summit, to be held in Hamburg, Germany, this coming week.

It will be their first since Trump’s inauguration and it would come at a time of bilateral tension over the controversial proposal to build the border wall and his intention of making Mexico pay for it, something that has been categorically rejected by the Mexican government.