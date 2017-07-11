Scottish shearer tackles more than 2.000 sheep in 50-hour endurance challenge

Organizers said Grant sheared 2,142 sheep and raised thousands of pounds for charity. Allowing for breaks, it translated to an average 50 sheep per hour. (Pic S.Ramsay)

A shearer from south west Scotland has tackled more that 2,000 sheep in a 50-hour endurance challenge. Grant Hurcomb was raising funds for Cancer Research UK and MND Scotland.

Grant had previously undertaken a 24-hour challenge two years ago but decided to more than double his efforts this time around on a Stranraer farm. Organizers said he had sheared a total of 2,142 sheep and also raised thousands of pounds for charity.

The action got under way at High Balyett farm at 19:00 on Thursday and finally reached its conclusion at 21:00 on Saturday. Hundreds of supporters turned out to watch his efforts as well as raise funds for charity.

Rowan Main, Cancer Research UK local area manager for Dumfries and Galloway, described Mr. Hurcomb as a “remarkable young man” and his achievement as “fabulous”.

“Grant had a huge support team and getting more than 2,000 sheep to the farm where the shearing challenge took place was an incredible logistical feat,” she said.

“I know Grant also appreciated round-the-clock support from those cheering him on while the challenge took place. Our heartfelt thanks goes to Grant, his friends, family and supporters.”

