UK ex top diplomat warns of “disastrous consequences” of Brexit

The author of the European Union’s Article 50 has issued a call for Brexit to be halted, warning that its “disastrous consequences” are becoming clearer every day. Lord Kerr of Kinlochard was among more than 60 prominent figures in Scotland who signed a joint letter warning that Brexit has seriously damaged the UK’s international reputation and calling for a “UK-wide debate about calling a halt to the process”.
The peer, who was Britain’s permanent representative at the EU from 1990-95 before becoming ambassador to the US, has previously said that when he drafted Article 50 – which sets out the process for withdrawal from the EU – he thought it would only ever be used by a dictatorial regime, not by the UK.
The letter to the Herald newspaper, also signed by former Nato secretary general Lord Robertson, Scotland’s former first minister Henry McLeish and Liberal Democrat ex-leader Lord (Menzies) Campbell, said: “We see our society, economy and politics becoming ever more undermined due to the impact of Brexit.
“We recognize that a narrow majority voted to leave the European Union, but the disastrous consequences are now becoming ever clearer – every day. Even before the UK has left the EU, we face falling living standards, rising inflation, slowing growth and lower productivity.
“Our international reputation has been seriously damaged, leaving the UK weak, with diminished influence, in an increasingly uncertain and unstable world.”
The letter continues: “In a democracy, it is always possible to think again and to choose a different direction. We need to think again about Brexit, to have a UK-wide debate about calling a halt to the process and changing our minds.”
It concludes: “We call for a national debate on Brexit. We ask our fellow citizens, and our politicians, to think again. It is time to call a halt to Brexit.”
That may be the case...but there is no denying that it is having disastrous consequences, falling living standards, rising inflation, slowing growth and lower productivity...and is leaving the UK weak, with diminished influence...Posted 6 hours ago +1
How long will folk keep saying...things will get better...?
10 years...20 years...?
I reckon most folk didn't vote to be poorer for a decade or two and the masses of old folk that tipped the balance...poorer for the rest of their lives...
Voice,Posted 6 hours ago +1
How can those things be a consequence of the UK leaving the EU when we actually haven't left yet?
Lord Kerr and the others are afraid of their own pensions being cut. No one knows the true extent, for good or bad, of how the UK leaving the EU will be...BUT remainers like Lord Kerr always paint the worst case scenario.
But if you just look at the facts then the future isn't bleak at all.
The UK imports MORE from the EU than we export to them, so if they want to play silly buggers, let them...it's their members economies that will be hit the worst.
“Spoken like a hard core capitalist.”Posted 1 hour ago +1
Well duh. That's because in the real world most people are in favour of capitalism, including me.
“Remainers wanted to stay because they believe in socialism and bureaucrats and politicians that the people can't control. They didn't want “good economics”.”
Haha. This is what happens when you make shit up instead of bothering to ask some Remainers why they voted that way.
You need to remember that many more young and well educated people voted to remain, and they get more benefit from an open economy and the opportunities it provides. Nearly all of my friends voted to remain, and the economy WAS the primary reason. Second reason is a cultural one: we have grown up with the EU, and met friends from different countries at university, so European integration doesn't seem like a bad thing. Thirdly, for some people free movement is bad because it means more competition, but if you are young and ambitious it is an opportunity to go and live and work in another country; I have friends who are doing this and now Brexit is causing problems for them.
This doesn't mean I love the EU, it has plenty of problems, but it exists whether we like it or not and the benefits to being inside easily outweigh the costs.