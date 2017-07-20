UK ex top diplomat warns of “disastrous consequences” of Brexit

Lord Kerr, UK’s ex permanent representative at EU from 1990-95, said that when he drafted Article 50, he thought it would only ever be used by a dictatorial regime

“We recognize that a narrow majority voted to leave the European Union, but the disastrous consequences are now becoming ever clearer – every day” “Our international reputation has been seriously damaged, leaving the UK weak, with diminished influence, in an increasingly uncertain and unstable world.”

The author of the European Union’s Article 50 has issued a call for Brexit to be halted, warning that its “disastrous consequences” are becoming clearer every day. Lord Kerr of Kinlochard was among more than 60 prominent figures in Scotland who signed a joint letter warning that Brexit has seriously damaged the UK’s international reputation and calling for a “UK-wide debate about calling a halt to the process”.

The peer, who was Britain’s permanent representative at the EU from 1990-95 before becoming ambassador to the US, has previously said that when he drafted Article 50 – which sets out the process for withdrawal from the EU – he thought it would only ever be used by a dictatorial regime, not by the UK.

The letter to the Herald newspaper, also signed by former Nato secretary general Lord Robertson, Scotland’s former first minister Henry McLeish and Liberal Democrat ex-leader Lord (Menzies) Campbell, said: “We see our society, economy and politics becoming ever more undermined due to the impact of Brexit.

“We recognize that a narrow majority voted to leave the European Union, but the disastrous consequences are now becoming ever clearer – every day. Even before the UK has left the EU, we face falling living standards, rising inflation, slowing growth and lower productivity.

“Our international reputation has been seriously damaged, leaving the UK weak, with diminished influence, in an increasingly uncertain and unstable world.”

The letter continues: “In a democracy, it is always possible to think again and to choose a different direction. We need to think again about Brexit, to have a UK-wide debate about calling a halt to the process and changing our minds.”

It concludes: “We call for a national debate on Brexit. We ask our fellow citizens, and our politicians, to think again. It is time to call a halt to Brexit.”