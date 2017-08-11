Ex top officer calls Brexit a “catastrophe”; proposes a new party “The Democrats” with the Remainers

James Chapman having worked closely with Mr. Davis has first-hand knowledge of the difficulties the minister has faced thus far.

UK government ministers have been put under pressure by David Davis’s former chief of staff at the Brexit department after he asked a serious of pointed question about how leaving the EU will affect their patches. James Chapman, who also worked for George Osborne and as political editor of the Daily Mail, has revealed his belief that Brexit would be a “catastrophe”.

Having worked closely with Mr. Davis, he has first-hand knowledge of the difficulties the minister has faced thus far. He called for a new party called “The Democrats” to be set up to accommodate Remainers from various other parties and none. In a string of tweets, he challenged ministers – many of whom he appears to be on good personal terms with – to explain how they will survive potential Brexit pitfalls.

“Can you confirm airlines won’t be able to sell 80% of flights from next March? How are bilateral deals coming?” Industry figures including Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary have warned that flights could be disrupted unless a deal on aviation is in place well in advance of the March 2019 exit date, with a “no deal” scenario potentially grounding all flights between the UK and the EU until a complex agreement can be built from the ground up.

Jeremy Hunt: healthcare abroad Hunt says his plan for the NHS after the election, should the Conservatives win, will be 'more doctors, more nurses'

“You’re a great chap and all, but any update on how millions of UK tourist in the EU will maintain the right to emergency healthcare?”

David Davis has promised that the European Health Insurance Card, which covers healthcare in EU countries, will continue after Brexit – but there are doubts, especially as the EU has toughened its own stance on the matter.

Nuclear energy Greg Clark, “I know you don’t agree with this nonsense but can you confirm it’ll take seven years to implement alternative Euroatom regime?”

Theresa May has laid out her plan to withdraw from Euratom, the European nuclear energy community, in order to avoid being subject to European courts.

However, because the nuclear industry is connected across national borders already, this means UK must build its own nuclear regulator to replicate the Euroatom standards.

“Can you confirm all US broadcasters are moving out of London because of the PM’s deranged hard Brexit?” Major media companies including Time Warner and Discovery have European operations based in London, but they now claim they “can’t wait” until the end of the Brexit process to decide whether to stay. They’re eyeing Amsterdam, according to reports.

Liam Fox: Brexit deal Liam Fox accused the BBC of adopting a gloomy tone over Brexit

”Is Brexit deal going to be straightforward or harder than the moon landings as DExEU says? Confused.” Liam Fox, the International Trade Secretary, suggests the Brexit deal should be “one of the easiest in human history” – but David Davis says it’s harder than the moon landing.

“You know I love you but are you still planning to overrule the Scottish Parliament when it votes against Brexit?” Nicola Sturgeon’s Scottish government has indicated it will pass a motion to oppose Brexit, given that the nation voted strongly for Remain.

Westminster has the ability to ignore the vote, however. Boris Johnson: £350m a week.

“Let’s be honest, if we had an effective electoral law leading Brexiteers would now be in jail. Where’s my £350m a week Boris?” A large bus said £350m a week sent to the EU could be spent on the NHS. Both the figure and the NHS part have turned out to be misleading, although the Foreign Secretary stands behind them.