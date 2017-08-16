UK rejects any border posts between Ireland and Ulster, according to Brexit paper

16th Wednesday, August 2017 - 09:22 UTC Full article

The UK government does not want to see any physical infrastructure at the Irish border, such as customs posts.

Ulster is the only part of UK which will share a land border with an EU member state when Britain leaves the EU in March 2019. Brexit Secretary David Davies wants a limited period to implement any customs arrangements including considerations relating to Ireland “unique circumstances”

The United Kingdom government has said it does not want any border posts between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland in its new position paper on Brexit. The paper is part of its negotiations with the European Union and the broad ideas in the document appear familiar.

It says the government does not want to see any physical infrastructure at the Irish border, such as customs posts. But Brexit critics have complained that the UK's proposals lack credible detail on how that aim could be achieved.

Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK which will share a land border with an EU member state when Britain leaves the EU in March 2019. The future management of that border is a highly sensitive issue and is one of three main priorities in UK-EU Brexit negotiations.

As revealed on Tuesday, Brexit Secretary David Davies wants a time-limited period to implement any new customs arrangements, including considerations relating to the “unique circumstances” of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The UK government has repeated its desire to maintain the Common Travel Area and the rights of UK and Irish citizens, and to uphold the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

The paper also dismisses the idea of a customs border in the Irish Sea, saying it would be economically and constitutionally unviable.

It recognizes that all this needs to be negotiated with the EU, in the hope that the border between the EU and the UK will be as “seamless” as possible.

An Irish government spokesperson welcomed the position paper as “timely and helpful” as it offers more clarity on the UK's strategy. However, they warned: “Protecting the peace process is crucial and it must not become a bargaining chip in the negotiations.”

Campaigners who oppose Brexit have claimed that the re-introduction of a so-called “hard border” would severely damage the Northern Ireland peace process and have a negative economic impact.

Both the UK and Irish governments have repeatedly stated their opposition to a hard border, but the situation is complicated as the UK intends to leave the EU's customs union.

UK-Ireland bilateral trade: £13.6bn worth of goods exported to the Republic of Ireland from Great Britain in 2016 and £9.1bn worth of goods exported Great Britain from the Republic of Ireland in 2016.

£10.7bn worth of goods from Northern Ireland were sold in Great Britain in 2015, and £2.7bn worth of goods from Northern Ireland were exported to the Republic of Ireland in 2015. More than 80% of cross-border trade on the island of Ireland is by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)