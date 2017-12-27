It's official: Nisman was murdered, and his ex secretary is charged as accessory to the crime

Alberto Nisman, the Argentine prosecutor who was found dead days after accusing former President Cristina Fernandez of covering up Iran’s role in the 1994 bombing of a Jewish community center, was murdered, a federal judge said on Tuesday
In a 656-page ruling, judge Julian Ercolini said there was sufficient proof to conclude that the shot to the head that killed Nisman in January 2015 was not self-inflicted. That marked the first time any judge has said the case was a murder.
Ex president Fernandez and others had suggested the death was a suicide, but a prosecutor investigating the case last year recommended it be pursued as a murder probe.
“Nisman’s death could not have been a suicide,” Ercolini wrote in Tuesday’s ruling, which also charged Diego Lagomarsino, a former employee and computer expert of Nisman‘s, with accessory to murder.
Lagomarsino has acknowledged lending Nisman the gun that killed him the day before he was to appear before Congress to detail his allegation against Fernandez. But he has said Nisman asked him for the gun to protect himself and his family.
Fernandez, now a senator, was indicted for treason earlier this month over Nisman’s allegations that she worked behind the scenes to clear Iran of blame for the attack on the AMIA Jewish center, which killed 85 people, in an effort to normalize relations and clinch a 2013 grains-for-oil deal with Tehran.
Human rights groups and the former head of Interpol have criticized that indictment. Tehran has denied links to the attack.
Judge Ercolini indicted Lagomarsino arguing he was a “necessary accessory” and a “key piece” of the Nisman homicide and ordered he continue with the ankle electronic bracelet. Likewise the guardians responsible for looking after Nisman were indicted for not complying with their duties as government staff, and acting as “cover up” of the murder.
Lagomarsino said Nisman “had ruined his life” and insisted the Beretta 22 he handed Nisman was on request of the prosecutor who was fearful of the lives of his two daughters, and there are plenty of cellular records confirming his statement. “Nisman would ring me some thirty times a day”, revealed Lagomarsino.
@ChicureoPosted 6 hours ago +2
She's “La Asesina.” There were over 20 cameras in the building, and strangely, they were all turned off. Equally strange, so were the cameras monitoring the rear of the Casa Rosada on the same night. ¡Qué casualidad!
This is an icon of Argentine incompetence and corruption from the following morning of his death. There are several cc cameras in the area, including the building, yet no recordings have been released.Posted 8 hours ago +1
Cristina had no motive, in fact the exact opposite of a motive. Nisman's allegations were easily debunked, and even more crucially already in the public domain so not covered up by his death. All he could have done further with his allegations if he'd lived was to undermine them, if he said he'd changed his mind or that he'd discovered he'd been fed faulty evidence. Plus his death gave them undeserved dramatic weight. I've always thought it likely he was killed by Cristina's enemies to frame her. As for which enemies, who knows - its like Murder on the Orient Express in reverse, one good Mrs Hubbard surrounded by Ratchets!Posted 1 hour ago 0
“There were over 20 cameras in the building, and strangely, they were all turned off.”
You don't need state power to turn off a camera in a building.
“Equally strange, so were the cameras monitoring the rear of the Casa Rosada on the same night.”
Are you seriously suggesting she sneaked out the backdoor of her house to kill him herself?!