Chinese New Year marks start of the Year of the Dog (honest, just and loyal)

On the night before the first day of the Lunar New Year (New Year's Eve), Chinese families gather together for a big reunion dinner.

As for the kids? Families gift little ones red envelopes filled with “lucky money,” which represent good wishes for the new year. It's common for families to clean their homes together, sweeping away any bad fortune. You can also expect parades with lots bell ringing and firecrackers. 2018 is the Year of the Dog., and its most defining quality is his loyalty—he will never abandon their loved ones.

February 16 is Chinese New Year and marks the start of the Year of the Dog - one of the 12 signs of the Chinese zodiac. Unlike Western astrology, each sign lasts for a whole year and each year takes the name of an animal whose characteristics color and influence everything that happens for the next 12 months.

This is the Year Of The Dog, signaling a fortunate 12 months ahead for most of those born in the 'dog' years of 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, and 2018. It also influences the fortunes of the other 11 animal signs, depending on their relationship with the dog. There are 12 animals in the zodiac — the rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog and pig.

It is worth remembering that unlike the Roman calendar new year, the lunar new year changes, although it usually falls between January 21 and February 20. This means that those born in the early part of the calendar year are actually assigned the Chinese zodiac of the previous year.

“Honest and just, [Dogs] are popular in social circles. Everyone needs a Dog friend for advice and help. They are also good at helping others find and fix their bad habits,” according to experts

While the Year of the Dog is traditionally an “unlucky” year, they are a few lucky things to look out for: Most lucky things for Dogs: Colors: green, red, purple Numbers: 3,4,9 Mineral: emerald. Most unlucky things for Dogs: Colors: blue, brown Numbers: 1,7, 8

Though it is sometimes referred to as the Chinese New Year, the holiday is actually celebrated by many Asian countries, including China, Vietnam, Korea, and Laos.

The Lunar New Year doesn't fall on the same day each year, instead it follows a lunar calendar. The first day starts off a weeklong celebration with cash gifts, firecrackers, food and dancing.

The animals of the Chinese zodiac are used in many East Asian countries to represent the new year. The legend of the zodiac varies but most involve some version of the animals racing to a heavenly gate, with the results of the race revealing their status in heaven's guard, their order of appearance on the calendar and personality traits of people born in their years.