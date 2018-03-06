Get our news on your inbox! x

Montevideo, March 6th 2018 - 10:00 UTC

Argentine seafood exports in 2017 totaled 475,591 tons and US$ 1,8bn

Tuesday, March 6th 2018 - 09:31 UTC
Shrimp and squid catches contributed the most to last year's figures. However fish sales decreased in volume and in value Shrimp and squid catches contributed the most to last year's figures. However fish sales decreased in volume and in value

Argentine seafood exports grew by almost 7% in volume and around 16% in dollar value during 2017, according to the final figures published by the Under-secretariat of Fisheries in its latest Report. Data from the Economics Department, based on information from INDEC shows that fisheries exports totaled US$ 1,978bn, a 16.4% higher compared to 2016, while the volume was up 6.9% to 475,591 tons.

Increase was mainly due to shrimp, but squid also contributed. However fish sales decreased: 16.3% in volume and 9.7% in value for frozen fish, and 1.5% percent in volume and 1% for fillets value.

Some 100,948 tons of hubbsi hake were exported totaling US$ 249.36 million, a 5% drop in volume and a 1.9% increase in value, because average price rose by 7.3%. Hoki sales fell 42.8%, to only 6,701 tons, and 35.5% in value, US$ 14.60 million. Sales of Patagonian toothfish also declined: 2,221 tons were exported valued at US$ 63.28 million, which represents year-on-year declines of 23% and 6.9% respectively.

Scallop exports totaled 5,418 tons, for US$ 74.58m, figures that represent 12.5% volume growth and 33.4% in value (average price increased 18.6% compared to 2016). Spider crab exports were down 26.5%, 1,328 tons, but sharp increase in price, which averaged 93%, allowed income to jump 41.9%, to US$ 22,01 million.

Illex squid exports amounted to 76,758 tons worth US$ 182.40 million, which represented increases of 67.2% in volume and 92.8% in value. Shrimp remained the flagship product: 183,278 tons worth USD 1,2bn, up 15.7% in volume and 20.6% in value compared to 2016 figures.

Spain was the main destination of fisheries produce exported by Argentina: 89,972 tons and US$ 471.2 million. China, United States and Japan followed, with purchases valued at US$ 289.6 million, US$ 174.9 million and US$ 148.3 million, respectively. Fifth and sixth were Italy and Brazil, with US$ 137.2 million, and Brazil, US$ 106.2 million.

