Argentine seafood exports in 2017 totaled 475,591 tons and US$ 1,8bn

Argentine seafood exports grew by almost 7% in volume and around 16% in dollar value during 2017, according to the final figures published by the Under-secretariat of Fisheries in its latest Report. Data from the Economics Department, based on information from INDEC shows that fisheries exports totaled US$ 1,978bn, a 16.4% higher compared to 2016, while the volume was up 6.9% to 475,591 tons.

Increase was mainly due to shrimp, but squid also contributed. However fish sales decreased: 16.3% in volume and 9.7% in value for frozen fish, and 1.5% percent in volume and 1% for fillets value.

Some 100,948 tons of hubbsi hake were exported totaling US$ 249.36 million, a 5% drop in volume and a 1.9% increase in value, because average price rose by 7.3%. Hoki sales fell 42.8%, to only 6,701 tons, and 35.5% in value, US$ 14.60 million. Sales of Patagonian toothfish also declined: 2,221 tons were exported valued at US$ 63.28 million, which represents year-on-year declines of 23% and 6.9% respectively.

Scallop exports totaled 5,418 tons, for US$ 74.58m, figures that represent 12.5% volume growth and 33.4% in value (average price increased 18.6% compared to 2016). Spider crab exports were down 26.5%, 1,328 tons, but sharp increase in price, which averaged 93%, allowed income to jump 41.9%, to US$ 22,01 million.

Illex squid exports amounted to 76,758 tons worth US$ 182.40 million, which represented increases of 67.2% in volume and 92.8% in value. Shrimp remained the flagship product: 183,278 tons worth USD 1,2bn, up 15.7% in volume and 20.6% in value compared to 2016 figures.

Spain was the main destination of fisheries produce exported by Argentina: 89,972 tons and US$ 471.2 million. China, United States and Japan followed, with purchases valued at US$ 289.6 million, US$ 174.9 million and US$ 148.3 million, respectively. Fifth and sixth were Italy and Brazil, with US$ 137.2 million, and Brazil, US$ 106.2 million.